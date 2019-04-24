PA prime minister meets US senators, urges Americans to support 2-state solution

The US Treasury Department increases its sanctions on the Lebanese terror group, Hezbollah, by targeting two individuals and three entities, as allegedly helping it evade existing sanctions.

In a release on its website, the department says it has targeted Belgium-based Wael Bazzi “for acting for or on behalf of his father and Hezbollah financier, Mohammad Bazzi,” as well as three companies owned by him: Belgium-based Voltra Transcor Energy and OFFISCOOP NV, and United Kingdom-based BSQRD Limited.

Also targeted was Lebanon-based Hassan Tabaja, “for acting for or on behalf of his brother and Hezbollah member and financier, Adham Tabaja.”

They are designated under an executive order targeting terrorists and those providing support to terrorists or acts of terrorism.

“As Hezbollah continues to attempt to obscure its activities by using seemingly legitimate businesses, we will continue to take action against the front persons who hide the movement of money, including the relatives of designated terrorists,” says Sigal Mandelker, the department’s under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.