Palestinians pushing counter-proposal to Trump peace plan

Palestinians have submitted a response to the US Mideast plan, which sees parts of the West Bank being annexed by Israel, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh says.

“We submitted a counter-proposal to the Quartet a few days ago,” he said, referring to the United States, Russia, the United Nations and the European Union.

He said that it proposed the creation of a “sovereign Palestinian state, independent and demilitarized” with “minor modifications of borders where necessary.”

— AFP