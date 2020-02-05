Palestinians will take anti-Trump plan resolution to General Assembly if US vetoes it

RAMALLAH, West Bank — Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas will travel to the United Nations next week to push for a Security Council resolution condemning US President Donald Trump’s peace proposals, Palestinian officials say today.

The resolution will almost certainly be vetoed by the United States.

“The draft resolution that will be voted on in the Security Council will include the rejection of the Trump-Netanyahu deal,” Saleh Rafat, a member of the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, tells AFP, referring to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He calls Trump’s plan, which Netanyahu enthusiastically supports, “the opposite of the UN Security Council resolutions on the Palestinian conflict.”

If vetoed at the Security Council, the issue will be taken to the UN General Assembly, Rafat adds.

The permanent representative of Palestine to the UN, Riyad Mansour, tells the official Voice of Palestine radio that Abbas will arrive in New York on Monday and address the Security Council on Tuesday.

— AFP