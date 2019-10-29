Paris sounds alarm over Lebanon upheaval

The resignation of Lebanon’s government has made the crisis there “even more serious,” France’s foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian tells the parliament in Paris.

“Prime Minister (Saad) Hariri has just resigned, which makes the crisis even more serious,” he says, urging authorities in Lebanon “to do everything they can to guarantee the stability of the institutions and the unity of Lebanon.”

Le Drian says a condition for stability in any country “is a willingness to listen to the voice and demands of the population.”

“Lebanon needs a commitment from all political leaders to look within themselves and make sure there is a strong response to the population,” says the minister, offering France’s help.

— AFP