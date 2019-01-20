PM in Chad: We’re turning Israel into a rising world power

The Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s Court has extended the remand of the prime suspect in the killing of a Palestinian woman for an additional four days.

The court has accepted the police’s request for more time to complete their investigation into the death of Aisha Rabi, who was struck in the head with a large stone while driving with her husband and daughter in the northern West Bank on October 12.

On Tuesday, state prosecutors informed the court that they intend to indict the Jewish teen suspected of involvement in the killing of the 47-year-old mother of eight.

Police said then that the prosecution intends to file charges against the suspect “in the coming days.”

A Justice Ministry official told The Times of Israel that the state is planning to charge the suspect with manslaughter, a crime whose maximum sentence is 20 years behind bars.

The minor was arrested on December 30 along with two other students from the Pri Haaretz yeshiva high school in the northern West Bank settlement of Rehelim. A week later, two more boys from the same boarding school were arrested. The other four have since been released to house arrest.