PM said to ask US to recognize Golan sovereignty to compensate for Syria pullout

PM thanks Bolton for defending Israel, calls for recognition of sovereignty over Golan

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanks US National Security Adviser John Bolton for backing Israel’s right to defend itself and supporting the Jewish state in the UN, during a joint press conference at his Jerusalem residence after the two had a closed meeting.

Netanyahu says he and Bolton will head tomorrow to the Golan Heights — weather permitting — saying it has great strategical significance for Israel.

“When you’re there, you’ll understand why we’ll never leave the Golan Heights, and why it’s important for all countries to recognize Israeli sovereignty” over the region, captured from Syria in 1967, he says. Netanyahu says he has discussed the issue with US President Donald Trump.

Bolton hails the “tremendous” achievement of moving of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, and says that Jerusalem and Washington enjoy the “best relationship in our history.”

Bolton says its “critical” that this bond continues to counter Iran’s continued threat to achieve nuclear weapons.

He adds that he will discuss the withdrawal of US forces from Syria with Netanyahu, aiming to do so “in a way that ensures” that the Islamic State terror group does not become a threat again.

Reiterating the Trump administration’s committal to Israel’s defense, Bolton warns any country who doubts it to “think again.”