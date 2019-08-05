PMO says Netanyahu continues to work on bringing Pollard to Israel

Former Israeli spy in the US Jonathan Pollard says he has asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to call on US President Donald Trump to commute his parole, saying his wife Esther is very sick.

Speaking to Channel 12 news, Pollard says: “It’s a matter of life and death, it’s a very human issue, it’s a crisis for my wife and me.”

Esther Pollard has recently been diagnosed with aggressive breast cancer, he says, and his parole restrictions are making it impossible for him to take care of her.

“I can’t take care of my wife, I’m not mobile, if my wife needs something in the middle of the night I can’t help her,” he laments.