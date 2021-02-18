Join our Community
February 18, 2021

Police break up Tel Aviv wedding with over 100 guests

18 February 2021, 4:18 pm 0 Edit

Police disperse a wedding held against health regulations in Tel Aviv.

Over 100 guests were present at the event. Current rules limit indoor gatherings to 10 people.

The hall owners and hosts of the wedding are fined NIS 5,000 and summoned for police questioning.

The hall has been shut down until further notice.

