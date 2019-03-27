Pompeo declines to endorse 2 states, says US Mideast plan will discard old ‘parameters’

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
Facebook extends ban on hate speech to ‘white nationalists’
Facebook is broadening its definition of hate speech to apply to “white nationalists” and “white separatists.”
The company previously allowed posts from those groups even though it has long banned “white supremacists.”
In a blog post, the social network says it previously linked expressions of white nationalism with broader concepts of nationalism and separatism — such as American pride or Basque separatism, both of which are still allowed.
But civil rights groups and academics called this view “misguided” and have long pressured the company to change its stance. Facebook says it concluded after months of “conversations” with them that white nationalism and separatism cannot be meaningfully separated from white supremacy and organized hate groups.
— AP
IDF mum on killing of Palestinian teen identified as volunteer medic
The IDF declines to comment on the death of a Palestinian teenager identified as a volunteer medic during overnight clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, saying only that troops were responding to a “violent riot” in the area.
In a statement, the army says that during “operational activity in Dheisheh Refugee Camp, southwest of Bethlehem, a violent riot was instigated.”
“Dozens of rioters hurled blocks and firebombs at the troops, who responded with riot dispersal means,” the IDF says.
The IDF says it received a report regarding an injured Palestinian, but does not give further details.
Earlier, the Palestinian health ministry identified the teen as 17-year-old Sajid Muzher.
The Palestinian Medical Relief Society confirmed Muzher was working with them, saying in a statement he was shot while trying to treat a person wounded in clashes.
— with AFP
Trump tells Russia ‘to get out’ of Venezuela, says ‘all options open’
US President Donald Trump demanded Wednesday that Russia drop support for Venezuela’s leader Nicolas Maduro after Moscow deployed troops and equipment to bolster the hard-left government.
“Russia has to get out,” Trump says at the White House alongside Fabiana Rosales, wife of opposition leader Juan Guaido, who has been recognized by the United States and more than 50 other countries as Venezuela’s interim president in place of Maduro.
Trump says “all options are on the table” when asked by journalists if the United States was considering military action to back up a major campaign of economic sanctions aimed at crippling the Maduro government’s finances.
“They’ve got a lot of pressure right now. They have no money, they have no oil, they have no nothing. They’ve got plenty of pressure right now. They have no electricity,” he says.
“Other than military you can’t get any more pressure than they have … All options are open.”
— AFP
Netanyahu convenes security chiefs for Gaza consultations
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened his top defense officials earlier today to discuss the recent flareup in the Gaza Strip.
Netanyahu, who is also defense minister, met with IDF chief of staff Maj. Gen. Aviv Kohavi, head of the National Security Council Meir Ben-Shabbat, head of Shin Bet security service Nadav Argaman and other top officials at the IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.
An unofficial ceasefire between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers appears to be holding despite limited exchanges of fire.
Balloon cluster with incendiary device found in southern Israel
Police sappers defuse an incendiary device attached to a cluster of balloons that landed in an agricultural field in the Lakhish Regional Council, in southern Israel.
Police sappers defuse an incendiary device attached to a cluster of balloons that landed in an agricultural field in the Lakhish Regional Council, in southern Israel.
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) March 27, 2019
Syria asks UN rights chief to condemn US Golan move
Syria’s Foreign Ministry is calling on the UN human rights commissioner to denounce US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights.
The ministry’s statement says Trump’s decision this week is a “blatant aggression” against Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as a violation of the UN charter and international law.
It calls on UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to publicly say Trump’s decision endangers the rights of Syrians living in the Golan.
Thousands of Syrians have held rallies in cities controlled by President Bashar Assad’s government against Trump’s announcement. In the coastal city Tartus, hundreds are gathering outside the governor’s office in protest.
— with AP
Pompeo declines to endorse 2 states, says US Mideast plan will discard old ‘parameters’
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo suggests that an upcoming US peace plan would break with longstanding understandings on issues such as Jerusalem and Israeli settlements, saying the old approach had failed.
“I’m very confident that what was tried before failed and I’m optimistic that what we’re doing will give us a better likelihood that we’ll achieve the outcomes that would be better for both the people of Israel and the Palestinian people as well,” Pompeo says as he testifies before Congress.
Pompeo repeatedly demurred when the committee’s Democratic chairwoman, Nita Lowey, asked him if the Trump administration stood by the decades-old US position in support of a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.
Pompeo says the United States wanted to “broaden the debate,” when asked if a peace deal would focus as in the past on establishing borders, mutual recognition and the status of Jerusalem, Israeli settlements in the West Bank and the issue of Palestinian refugees.
“Those are the parameters that were largely at hand in the discussions before and they led us where we are today — no resolution,” Pompeo says.
He says the US plan will be “grounded in the facts on the ground and a realistic assessment of what would get us a good outcome.”
— with AFP
Pittsburgh advances gun legislation in response to Synagogue massacre
Pittsburgh City Council passes initial gun-control legislation introduced in the wake of the synagogue massacre.
The council began hearing public comment on the bills this morning, and later voted 6-3 place restrictions on military-style assault weapons like the AR-15 rifle that authorities say was used in the attack that killed 11 and wounded seven.
Pittsburgh City Council passes initial gun-control legislation in initial vote 6-3, which would ban assault weapons and certain accessories and modifications in the city. It's expected to face legal challenges. A final vote could come as early as next week
— Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) March 27, 2019
Tim Stevens with the Black Political Empowerment Project and Greater Pittsburgh Coalition Against Violence is speaking out in support of the legislation, telling the council that he’s “never understood why anyone needs an assault weapon unless they are on the field of war.”
Gun-rights supporters are promising to file suit if the council passes the legislation. They say state law prohibits municipalities from regulating guns.
— with AP
Israel: 2,000 violent attacks since start of Gaza protests last year
Israel says that more than 2,000 violent incidents have emanated from the Gaza Strip since Hamas-orchestrated weekly border demonstrations erupted a year ago.
An Israeli statistical review published found that Palestinians launched 1,233 rockets from Gaza, hurled 94 explosive devices and 600 Molotov cocktails across the security fence and committed 152 acts of arson against Israeli forces.
The report says that rocket fire killed one person in Israel and injured 126. Palestinian attacks on the security fence killed one Israeli soldier and wounded 16.
It says incendiary kites have torched thousands of acres of Israeli farmland, inflicting over $9.5 million in damage.
Israel has come under criticism for using disproportionate force against unarmed protesters. Over the past year, nearly 200 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire.
— AP
Likud demands probe into Gantz after comptroller confirms police no-bid deal with security firm
A new report from the State Comptroller’s Office claims that several years ago police illegally offered a massive contract to a cybersecurity company without first issuing a tender.
Though neither Blue and White leader Benny Gantz or his now defunct company are directly named in the report, Haaretz last month reported that police spent millions of shekels on a pilot program run by Fifth Dimension that offered artificial intelligence solutions to law enforcement agencies.
The report said the joint venture amounting to NIS 4 million ($1.1 million) went ahead in 2017, without a tender as required by law.
The Likud party immediately demanded police open a criminal investigation into Gantz, who is Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s main rival in next month’s elections.
UN Security Council to meet on Golan at Syria’s request
The UN Security Council will convene a session tonight to discuss the US recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights following a request by Syria.
The public discussion set for later this evening will also discuss the activities of the UN Disengagement Observer Force, the peacekeeping force deployed between Israel and Syria in the Golan.
Yesterday, the Syrian mission to the United Nations asked the council presidency, held by France, to schedule an urgent meeting to “discuss the situation in the occupied Syrian Golan and the recent flagrant violation of the relevant Security Council’s resolution by a permanent member-state.”
Foreign press group says Israel delaying entry of journalists to Gaza
The Foreign Press association is calling on the Israeli government to ensure the free passage of journalists in and out of the Gaza Strip, saying the “ongoing delays” at the Erez crossing were illegal.
In a statement, the press group says that delaying entry to journalists through the Erez crossing was in violation of a 2009 Supreme Court ruling on the matter.
“The FPA demands the immediate opening of the Erez crossing for the passage of accredited foreign journalists in both directions,” the statement says.
Eli Yishai pulls Yachad out of Knesset race, throws support behind UTJ
Leader of the far-right Yachad Party Eli Yishai pulls out of next month’s elections, and throws his support behind ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party.
Yishai, the ex-leader of the ultra-Orthodox Shas, is backing UTJ in the April elections over his former party.
The announcement comes days after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Yishai to take Yachad out of the race for the 21st Knesset to avoid losing right-wing votes.
Recent polls indicated that Yachad will fail to garner enough votes to reach the 3.25% electoral threshold required for a party to enter the Knesset.
May faces more calls to resign amid Brexit chaos
British Prime Minister Theresa May is facing more calls to resign during a bruising question-and-answer session in the House of Commons.
Before a vote by lawmakers on alternatives to May’s twice-rejected Brexit deal, opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn accuses May of being “unable to compromise and unable to reunite the country.” He tells her she must “either listen and change course or go.”
May is also facing calls from inside her Conservative Party to quit so that another leader can take over the next stage of Brexit negotiations. She is due to meet Conservative backbenchers later today.
Jeremy Corbyn says the "country is on hold" because of government's #Brexit "paralysis", calling on the PM to "change course or go"
Theresa May: The Labour front bench is “biggest threat to our standing in the world” #PMQs updates: https://t.co/W1thB8wGDi pic.twitter.com/Clb1saBMCY
— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) March 27, 2019
Asked whether she would be resigning in order to get her Brexit deal approved, May says: “It is my sense of responsibility and duty that has meant I have kept working to ensure Brexit is delivered.”
— AP
Emerging from hiding in Gaza, Haniyeh says Israel ‘got the message’
Hamas’ supreme leader makes his first public appearance in the Gaza Strip this afternoon since a new round of violence with Israel broke out this week.
Ismail Haniyeh visits the rubble of his Gaza City office, which was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike on Tuesday. Haniyeh had been in hiding during the two-day flare-up of violence, which ended with an unofficial Egyptian-brokered cease-fire.
At the site, Haniyeh says that the “Israeli occupation got the message.”
“The resistance has had the last word, and Israel got the message,” he says. “I am grateful to all parties who helped stop the Zionist arrogance in the Gaza Strip.”
He urges Palestinians to take part in Saturday’s border protests, the one-year anniversary of the ongoing Hamas-led demonstrations against Israel.
After Golan criticism, Bennett says Israel will protect EU ‘even though you don’t deserve it’
Education Minister Naftali Bennett responds to the EU condemnation of the US recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, telling the bloc of 28 nations “shame on you.”
“The Golan Heights, and Jerusalem and the land of Israel has been the home of the Jewish people thousands of years before France was the home of the French and the UK the home of the British so we will continue building our amazing country,” he says in a video posted on Twitter. “We’ll continue defending the free world from radical Islam even though you don’t deserve it.”
In an earlier statement, EU member states unanimously rejected the US recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan, saying the shift in longstanding American foreign policy was not in keeping with international law.
Trump formally signed the proclamation alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, reversing more than a half-century of US policy in the Middle East. The US is the first country to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan, which the rest of the international community regards as occupied territory.
IDF chief orders troops on Gaza border to stay on alert
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi orders troops along the Gaza border to remain on alert for “various scenarios in the region,” the army says, amid peak tensions between Israel and terror groups in the Strip.
Earlier in the day, Kohavi visited the Gaza Division and met with its commander Brig. Gen. Eliezer Toledano, along with Southern Command chief Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi.
“During their situational assessment, the chief of staff demanded the troops be prepared for various scenarios in the region,” the army says.
The military says this especially applies for the infantry, armored and artillery reinforcements that were recently sent to the region.
— Judah Ari Gross
Poll: Most Israelis think PM too weak on Gaza, but will vote for him anyway
Most Israelis are not satisfied with the government’s response to recent rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, according to two new polls, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains the most popular candidate for prime minister in the April elections.
An Army Radio poll found that 54% of Israelis think Netanyahu’s handling of the recent rocket fire was unsatisfactory, and of those, 30% said the response was very unsatisfactory. By contrast, 35% said they were pleased with the response, which included airstrikes against dozens of Hamas terror group sites in the Gaza Strip.
In another poll, by the Kan public broadcaster, 53% say the IDF response to rockets was too weak, 29% said it was proportional, and 3% said it was too harsh.
Egyptian actors expelled from union over Sissi criticism
Egypt’s actors union has revoked the membership of two performers after they took part in a briefing in Washington on proposed constitutional changes that would allow President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to extend his rule.
The union is accusing Khaled Abol Naga, also known as Kal Naga, and Amr Waked of treason. Both actors are based in the United States, and have appeared in American and Middle Eastern films and TV series.
They joined Democratic congressman Tom Malinowski and others in a briefing this week on proposed changes that would further enshrine the military’s role in politics and potentially allow Sissi to stay in power until 2034.
Critics of the proposals argue that Egypt is slipping back into authoritarianism eight years after a pro-democracy uprising toppled longtime President Hosni Mubarak.
— AP
EU states unanimously reject Trump Golan recognition
European Union member states unanimously reject the US recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, saying the shift in longstanding American foreign policy was not in keeping with international law.
“The position of the European Union as regards the status of the Golan Heights has not changed,” the EU’s foreign affairs department says in a statement. “In line with the international law and UN Security Council resolutions 242 and 497, the European Union does not recognize Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights.”
On Monday, Trump formally signed the proclamation alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reversing more than a half-century of US policy in the Middle East. The US is the first country to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan, which the rest of the international community regards as occupied territory.
