Pompeo reportedly to visit Israel and UAE next week

Protesters are set to rally in Jerusalem and elsewhere this evening against Prime Minister Netanyahu as part of ongoing demonstrations over the premier’s indictment on corruption charges and handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

As in past weeks, the center of the protests will be at the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem. Smaller rallies are also expected to be held outside Netanyahu’s private home in the coastal town of Caesarea, as well as at highways, junctions and overpasses across the country.

In Jerusalem, protesters are seeking to march from the Chords Bridge at the entrance to the capital to Paris Square outside the Prime Minister’s Residence, but police are refusing to approve the march, saying it would interfere with traffic and residents’ routines. Police offered several alternatives, but these were rebuffed.

“We won’t let you suppress the protests. We’ll march with you or without you. Your role is to protect us, our role is to protect a collapsing country,” protest organizers say in a statement quoted by the Walla news site.