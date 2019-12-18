Prince Charles due in Jerusalem next month for Auschwitz memorial

Prince Charles is planning to visit Israel and the Palestinian territories next month, the future British king’s office announces.

His trip, which comes amid the UK’s efforts to leave the European Union and sign bilateral trade agreements with other countries as well as an ongoing controversy over anti-Semitism in the UK Labour party, will mark only the second official visit to Israel by a member of the royal family since the state was founded in 1948.

Charles, known formally as the His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, is scheduled to attend the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem on January 23, 2020, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp.

At the Yad Vashem Holocaust museum, the prince will join dozens of other world leaders who are traveling to the capital for the event, hosted by President Reuven Rivlin and Yad Vashem. So far, confirmed participants include the presidents of Russia, France, Germany, Italy and Austria, as well as the kings of Spain and Belgium, and many other senior dignitaries.

Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth’s first-born son and the first in line to the throne, will not be accompanied by his wife, Camilla. Instead, the Duchess of Cornwall will attend a January 26 ceremony with 200 Holocaust survivors at Auschwitz in Poland.

— Raphael Ahren