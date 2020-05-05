Putin awards commemorative WWII medal to Kim Jong Un
Predicting unity deal’s demise, Liberman says he’ll be PM candidate in next vote

Head of Yisrael Beytenu party, which won just 7 seats in last election, says he’s only alternative to Netanyahu, who is exploiting pandemic for political gain

By Jacob Magid Today, 8:34 am 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman holds a press conference in Neve Ilan, near Jerusalem, on March 11, 2020. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman holds a press conference in Neve Ilan, near Jerusalem, on March 11, 2020. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s developments as they unfold.

12:12 pm

Putin awards commemorative WWII medal to Kim Jong Un

Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded Kim Jong Un a commemorative war medal marking the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany, the Russian embassy in Pyongyang says.

The medal was awarded to the North Korean leader for his role in preserving the memory of Soviet soldiers who died on North Korean territory, the statement said.

Russia’s ambassador in North Korea, Alexander Matsegora, presented the award to the country’s Foreign Minister Ri Son-gwon. Kim, who was rumored earlier this month to have fallen ill, didn’t attend the ceremony.

Photos of the meeting in Pyongyang showed Russian and North Korean officials wearing face masks despite the fact that North Korea so far has not reported a single case of the new coronavirus.

Last year Russia invited Kim to visit Moscow on May 9 and attend the military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the victory. Putin announced the decision to postpone the parade indefinitely last month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2015, the North Korean leader rejected a similar invitation to the 70th anniversary, citing domestic affairs.

— AP

11:53 am

11 and 16-year-old recover from virus after having been seriously ill

A 16-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl who had been in serious condition due to the coronavirus have recovered and been transferred out of the ICU, Hebrew media reports.

11:51 am

Palestinian farmer in northern West Bank reports olive trees were cut down

A Palestinian farmer in the northern West Bank village of As-Sawiya says he arrived at his plot this morning to find that 28 of olive trees had been cut down, Yesh Din reports.

Such attacks are regularly carried out by Israeli ultra-nationalists known as hilltop youth.

A Palestinian farmer in the northern West Bank village of As-Sawiya stands in front of one of his chopped down olive trees on May 5, 2020. (Yesh Din)
11:41 am

Britain and US start post-Brexit trade talks

Britain has begun post-Brexit trade talks with the United States, with 100 negotiators on each side joining via videoconference.

Many in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government hope for a free trade agreement with Washington as one of the biggest benefits of leaving the European Union.

Officials say the first round of talks would last two weeks and cover issues such as goods and services trade, digital trade, investment and how to support small businesses.

The US ambassador to Britain, Woody Johnson, says the deal could “jumpstart the economy after we conquer coronavirus” — a message repeated by British officials.

“The US is our largest trading partner and increasing transatlantic trade can help our economies bounce back from the economic challenge posed by coronavirus,” International Trade Secretary Liz Truss says.

Bilateral trade was worth £220.9 billion ($275 billion, 252.6 billion euros) in the last year, and a free trade deal could increase this by £15.3 billion on 2018 levels in the long run, the British government says.

Truss and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will kick off the talks before officials take over, with further rounds due at six-week intervals.

Britain voted in a referendum in June 2016 to leave the EU, and after years of politically wrangling finally quit on January 31 this year.

— AFP

11:18 am

Just 31 new virus cases in last day, as confirmed case tally climbs to 16,268

The Health Ministry announces that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to 16,268, an increase of 31 over the past 24 hours and 22 since last night.

The country’s death toll from COVID-19 stands at 237, up two since last night and three since yesterday morning.

According to the Health Ministry, 89 people infected with COVID-19 were in serious condition, 66 of whom were on ventilators.

Another 56 people are in moderate condition and the rest have mild symptoms.

So far, 10,223 people have recovered from the virus, while 5,808 are still sick; 1,410 tests have been conducted today, and 8,322 yesterday.

10:42 am

Liberman offers himself up as candidate for PM in next election

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman tells the Ynet news site that he sees himself as a candidate for prime minister in the next election.

“Only I can handle Netanyahu. To vote for me is to go with what’s certain,” he says, adding that he does not think the recently inked unity deal between Likud and Blue and White will hold.

10:34 am

Knesset committee authorizes extension of Shin Bet virus carrier tracker program

Knesset members have approved a three-week extension to the tracking of coronavirus carriers by Israel’s domestic spy agency, allowing the controversial program to remain in place as legislation to anchor it in law is drafted.

The extension approved by the Knesset Subcommittee for the Intelligence Services was less than the six weeks sought by the government, which sought to keep the program in place until June 16.

It will now expire on May 26.

10:06 am

MAG orders probe into Maglan soldier seriously injured in 2018 training exercise

The Military Advocate General has ordered the launch of an investigation into the serious injury sustained by the Maglan reconnaissance unit’s Corporal Eli Hayut during a training exercise in August 2018, the army announces.

Hayut was seriously injured during a training exercise while jumping from a moving vehicle into a thorn bush, the army said at the time. He injured his back after landing on a rock hidden under the thorns, and underwent surgery.

9:52 am

Health Ministry raises death toll to 237, up 3 from last night

The Health Ministry updates the country’s death count from the pandemic, raising it by three from last night to 237.

The victims were women aged 89, 92 and 93 respectively.

9:21 am

Coronavirus returns long-banned drive-in movies to Iran

The new coronavirus pandemic has brought back something unseen in Iran since its 1979 Islamic Revolution: a drive-in movie theater.

Once decried by revolutionaries for allowing too much privacy for unmarried young couples, a drive-in theater now operates from a parking lot right under Tehran’s iconic Milad tower, showing a film in line with the views of hardliners.

Workers spray disinfectants on cars that line up each night here after tickets are bought online for what is called the “Cinema Machine” in Farsi. They tune into the film’s audio via an FM station on their car radios.

With stadiums shut and movie theaters closed, this parking-lot screening is the only film being shown in a communal setting amid the virus outbreak in Iran, one of the world’s worst. Iran has reported more than 98,600 cases with over 6,200 deaths, though international and local experts acknowledge the toll is likely far higher.

— AP

9:20 am

South Korea reports 3 new virus cases, lowest daily jump since February 18

South Korea has reported three new coronavirus cases, its lowest daily jump since February 18.

The number continues a downward trend as the country restarts professional sports and prepares to reopen schools.

South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports two more virus-related deaths, bringing national totals to 10,804 cases and 254 fatalities.

After reporting around 500 new cases a day in early March, infections have slowed over the past month amid tightened border controls and waning transmissions in the worst-hit city of Daegu, which reported zero new cases today.

Health authorities still raise concern over a broader “quiet spread” and plan antibody tests to learn how widespread the virus is.

Amid the slowing caseload, officials have relaxed social distancing guidelines and decided to reopen schools in phased steps, starting with high school seniors on May 13.

South Korea’s professional baseball league began its new season without fans in the stands on Tuesday, while the pro soccer league will kick off under similar conditions Friday.

— AP

9:19 am

China reports 1 new virus case, no deaths

China report one new case of coronavirus and no deaths, marking three weeks since it recorded a COVID-19 fatality.

The National Health Commission said 395 people remained under treatment in the hospital, while 949 were under isolation and observation for suspected cases or after testing positive despite showing no symptoms.

The latest figures come as China strikes back against accusations from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and others that the pandemic may have originated in a lab in the central Chinese city of Wuhan where it was first detected late last year.

The World Health Organization has backed up China’s refutations and most experts believe the virus developed naturally among bats and was transmitted to humans via an intermediary animal, most likely the armadillo-like pangolin that is sold for human consumption in wet markets, including the one in Wuhan linked to the pandemic’s origin.

China has reported 4,633 deaths from the virus among 82,881 cases, but strict travel restrictions, testing, quarantining and case tracing policies appear to have stemmed the virus as warm weather arrives in much of the country.

— AP

9:03 am

Blue and White reportedly gives up on expanded ‘Norwegian Law’ amid court critique

Blue and White has given up on its plans to pass an expanded version of the so-called Norwegian Law after High Court of Justice judges laid into the legislation during a hearing yesterday on the party’s coalition deal with Likud, Walla reports.

The Norwegian Law allows any MK who is appointed to a cabinet post to resign temporarily from the Knesset, thereby permitting the next candidate on the party’s list to enter parliament in his or her stead.

Blue and White had wanted to pass an expanded version of the law that would allow it to skip lower down the list to replace an MK who has been appointed minister, because since the election, its Telem and Yesh Atid factions have split off and do not intend to join the government.

“We will continue to look for a softened version of the Norwegian Law, taking into account the judges’ comments yesterday, but this will not happen before the government’s inauguration,” a Blue and White official tells Walla.

8:39 am

7% of those notified by Shin Bet as being in vicinity of carrier have gone on to test positive

Seven percent of those who have received messages from the Shin Bet notifying them that they had been in the vicinity of a coronavirus carrier have gone on to test positive for the virus themselves, according to figures from the security agency reported by Hebrew media.

Yesterday, cabinet ministers authorized an extension of controversial emergency regulations allowing the domestic spy agency to use sensitive personal data to track carriers.

The extension must still be approved by the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, which is set to convene later today.

The tracking, which uses cellphone location data, credit card purchase data and other digital information, aims to alert and order into quarantine people who were within two meters, for 10 minutes or more, of someone infected with the virus within the preceding two weeks.

8:37 am

Police nab 7 suspects involved in riot last month in Haredi Jerusalem neighborhood

Police announce they have arrested seven men between the ages of 20 and 30 who are suspected of having been involved in riots that took place in the Shmuel Hanavi Haredi neighborhood in Jerusalem last month.

During the riots, a soldier and municipal worker were assaulted, an Israeli flag was burned and damage was caused to property.

An 8th suspect was detained for trying to interfere with the arrests of his peers by pouring oil and blocking the road where police were operating.

8:36 am

Abbas extends state of emergency in West Bank for additional month

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has extended the state of emergency in Palestinian areas of the West Bank for an additional 30 days, the Wafa official PA news site reports.

