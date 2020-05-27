Regev: Gantz not ready to be prime minister

Likud’s Miri Regev, who is transportation minister, lashes out at Defense Minister Benny Gantz in a Yedioth Ahronoth interview that is set to be published tomorrow.

According to an excerpt, Regev says of Likud’s new coalition partner, who is alternate prime minister: “Gantz is not ready yet to be prime minister, he requires more time in the oven and to reveal to us whether he can be extorted by the Iranians.”

That’s a reference to Gantz’s cellphone, which was reportedly hacked last year by Iran.

Gantz is set to take over as prime minister from Netanyahu in 18 months under the coalition deal.