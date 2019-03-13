Remand of minor arrested over Temple Mount firebomb extended

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they happen.
Turkish FM says Netanyahu going after Erdogan ‘to hide his legal troubles’
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu weighs in on the latest exchange of insults between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Turkey’s President Recip Tayyip Erdogan, accusing the Israeli premier of going after Erdogan “to hide his legal troubles.”
“Meanwhile, he fuels discrimination and hate against citizens of Israel, let alone Palestinians. Pathetic and shameful,” Cavusoglu tweets.
Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has said he intends to charge Netanyahu with bribery, fraud and breach of trust in a series of corruption cases. Netanyahu has denied wrongdoing.
Protesters call on Litzman to resign during extradition hearings on accused molester
Demonstrators call on Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman to resign as the Jerusalem District Court hears whether a former girls school principal accused of sexual abuse in Australia is fit for extradition.
Litzman, who heads the United Torah Judaism party, is under investigation over suspicions he sought to obtain a falsified psychiatric report that would have prevented Malka Leifer’s extradition on medical grounds.
“Litzman go home, Leifer to Australia,” the protesters chant outside the court. “Justice for the girls, we believe you.”
Among the several dozen protesters are sisters Nicole Meyer and Dassi Erlich, who have accused Leifer of molesting them when she was headmaster of Melbourne’s Adass Israel school.
Ethiopian plane’s black box will go to Europe
HEJERE, Ethiopia — An Ethiopian Airlines spokesman confirms that the black box from Sunday’s crashed plane will be sent to Europe.
Asrat Begashaw has declined to tell The Associated Press which country will be analyzing the voice and data recorders of the flight.
The plane crashed six minutes after takeoff from Addis Ababa en route to Nairobi, killing all 157 people on board, among them two Israelis.
Remand of minor arrested over Temple Mount firebomb extended
The remand of a minor arrested over the throwing of a firebomb at police on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City is extended until Sunday, according to the Kan public broadcaster.
The broadcaster reports that a second minor suspected of direct involvement in hurling the Molotov cocktail will be brought before the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court later today for a hearing on extending his remand as well.
Police closed the Temple Mount yesterday following the incident, drawing condemnations from Palestinians and threatening to escalate recent tensions surrounding the flashpoint holy site.
The Temple Mount, which houses the Al-Aqsa Mosque, was reopened to worshipers this morning.
Iranian president meets Iraq’s most senior Shiite cleric
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s official IRNA news agency says President Hassan Rouhani has met with Iraq’s most senior Shiite cleric — the first such meeting for an Iranian leader.
The report says Rouhani met with Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani on the third and last day of his official visit to Iraq. Wednesday’s meeting took place at al-Sistani’s base in the southern Iraqi city of Najaf.
Former hardline Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad did not meet with Iranian-born cleric al-Sistani during his 2008 visit to Iraq.
Al-Sistani rarely meets officials. He received the UN envoy to Iraq, Jan Kubis, last November.
Rouhani is likely to score points at home over the meeting. He is under increasing pressure by hardliners and struggling with an economic crisis that has emboldened critics to openly call for his ouster.
Iranian president Hasan #Rouhani’s picture while entering #Sistani’s place in #Najaf pic.twitter.com/r4EmqcvK7E
Turkey’s Erdogan calls Netanyahu a ‘tyrant’ who ‘slaughters’ children
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish President Recep Tayyip calls Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “thief” and a “tyrant” in the latest spat between the two leaders.
The dispute comes after Erdogan’s spokesman denounced Netanyahu as a racist for saying that Israel was the nation-state of the Jewish people only. Netanyahu then struck back calling Erdogan a dictator and criticizing the country for imprisoning journalists.
Speaking at an election campaign rally, Erdogan addresses Netanyahu as “the thief who heads Israel” in reference to corruption allegations against him.
Erdogan continues: “You are a tyrant. You are a tyrant who slaughters 7-year-old Palestinian kids.”
Israel and Turkey were once close allies. But under Erdogan, Turkey has become the most vocal critic of Israel’s policies toward Palestinians.
