Remand of minor arrested over Temple Mount firebomb extended

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu weighs in on the latest exchange of insults between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Turkey’s President Recip Tayyip Erdogan, accusing the Israeli premier of going after Erdogan “to hide his legal troubles.”

“Meanwhile, he fuels discrimination and hate against citizens of Israel, let alone Palestinians. Pathetic and shameful,” Cavusoglu tweets.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has said he intends to charge Netanyahu with bribery, fraud and breach of trust in a series of corruption cases. Netanyahu has denied wrongdoing.