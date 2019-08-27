The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
Report: Israel-linked Beirut drone attack hit Hezbollah precision missile parts
A drone attack on a Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut that has been attributed to Israel targeted the Lebanese terror group’s precision missile project, the British Times newspaper reports.
In the predawn hours of Sunday morning, two drones crashed in the Dahiyeh neighborhood of Beirut. One of them was reportedly brought down by teens pelting it with rocks, the other exploded while still in the air, causing damage.
According to the Times, the blast struck two crates that were carrying materials for Hezbollah’s program to turn its stock of simple rockets into precision-guided missiles — a prospect that is of deep concern to Israel as it would significantly increase the threat posed by these projectiles.
One of the crates contained a computerized control unit and the other held a mixer used to make solid-state fuel, the Times reports.
The outlet says that these two crates were in Dahiyeh temporarily before being transferred to the factory where the actual work on the precision missile project was being done.
— Judah Ari Gross
Amid US concern over military ties, Turkey’s Erdogan opens air show in Russia
MOSCOW — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir have underscored their close links as they opened a major Russian air show.
Erdogan is Putin’s guest of honor today at the opening of the MAKS aviation show outside Moscow and even got to peek inside the cockpit of Russia’s newest fighter jet, the Su-57, which was unveiled at the show.
Turkey’s military ties with Russia have been a cause of concern for NATO and the United States after Ankara went ahead with its purchase of Russia’s S-400 missile defense system.
The United States says the Russian system is incompatible with NATO and poses a threat to the US-led F-35 fighter jet program. It suspended Turkey’s participation in the F-35 program and has also threatened sanctions against Ankara.
— AP
Macron: Efforts to bring US, Iran together are ‘fragile’ but rapprochement possible
PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron is acknowledging that his efforts to bring Iran and the US together are “fragile” but says he still sees a “possible path” to rapprochement after decades of conflict.
After inviting the Iranian foreign minister as a surprise guest to the Group of Seven summit in France, Macron says today that his risky diplomatic maneuver helped create “the possible conditions of a useful meeting.”
He expressed hope at the G7 yesterday that US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani could meet within weeks. Trump said there was a “really good chance” that could happen — but Rouhani said Tuesday that the US president must first lift sanctions imposed on Tehran.
Macron says afterward that it’s France’s responsibility to play the “role of a balancing power” and that his efforts allowed hope for a “de-escalation” of tensions.
— AP
Zarif says Iran to further curb adherence to nuclear deal on September 6
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif threatens that Iran will further curb its adherence to the international agreement limiting its nuclear program next week.
“The third phase (of freezing nuclear obligations) will start on September 6,” Zarif tells the German Sueddeutsche Zeitung in an interview published today, according to Iran’s Tasnim news agency.
He is quoted adding Iran will reassess the move if it reaches an agreement with European powers before then.
Iran has accused the EU signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal — Britain, France and Germany — of failing to provide sufficient economic relief since US President Donald Trump pulled out of the accord last May and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.
Trump has faulted the agreement, which was also signed by China and Russia, for not addressing Iran’s ballistic missile program or support of militant proxy groups in the region.
Amid the growing bite of US sanctions, Iran has twice scaled back its commitment to the nuclear deal in recent months and in June the UN’s atomic watchdog did not explicitly state that the Islamic Republic is in compliance, the first time it has not done since the accord was inked.
The publication of the interview came as Zarif ruled out the possibility of a meeting between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Trump, after the latter said yesterday alongside his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that such a sitdown could soon be in the works if the right conditions were met.
Trump’s announcement came a day after Zarif received a sudden invite from Macron to meet on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in France.
Russia begins delivery of second S-400 battery to Turkey
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s defense ministry says Russia has begun delivering the second battery of its S-400 missile defense system that has strained ties between Ankara and Washington.
Turkey took delivery of the first battery of the Russian-made system last month, despite strong objections from its NATO ally, the United States.
Washington says the Russian system is incompatible with NATO and poses a threat to the US-led F-35 fighter jet program. It suspended Turkey’s participation in the F-35 program and has threatened sanctions against Ankara.
The Turkish defense ministry says in a statement posted on Twitter that the shipment resumed today as Turkish media reported that a Russian cargo plane landed at an air base near Ankara.
— AP
British teen pleads not guilty to filing false rape report against Israelis
PARALIMNI, Cyprus — A British teenager accused of falsely claiming she was gang raped by 12 Israeli tourists in Cyprus pleads not guilty to causing public mischief.
The court adjourns the trial until October 2 and the 19-year-old is released on 20,000-euro bail on condition she surrenders her passport and presents herself to police three times a week.
Her Cypriot lawyer Nicoletta Charalambidou informs the court that she will request that the Cypriot attorney general suspends criminal proceedings against her client on the grounds that her rape claim retraction was coerced.
The teenager was also represented at the Famagusta District Court in Paralimni in southeast Cyprus by British lawyer Lewis Power QC with Michael Polak from British legal aid group Justice Abroad supporting the legal team.
If convicted the woman, who has not been named, could face up to one year in prison and a fine of around 1,700 euros.
Initially, the teenager had alleged that 12 Israelis raped her on July 17 at a hotel in the resort of Ayia Napa, a magnet for younger tourists attracted by its beaches and nightlife.
The Israelis aged 15 to 18 were released last month after the woman was arrested on suspicion of “making a false statement about an imaginary crime,” according to Cypriot police.
— AFP
