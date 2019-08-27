Report: Israel-linked Beirut drone attack hit Hezbollah precision missile parts

A drone attack on a Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut that has been attributed to Israel targeted the Lebanese terror group’s precision missile project, the British Times newspaper reports.

In the predawn hours of Sunday morning, two drones crashed in the Dahiyeh neighborhood of Beirut. One of them was reportedly brought down by teens pelting it with rocks, the other exploded while still in the air, causing damage.

According to the Times, the blast struck two crates that were carrying materials for Hezbollah’s program to turn its stock of simple rockets into precision-guided missiles — a prospect that is of deep concern to Israel as it would significantly increase the threat posed by these projectiles.

One of the crates contained a computerized control unit and the other held a mixer used to make solid-state fuel, the Times reports.

The outlet says that these two crates were in Dahiyeh temporarily before being transferred to the factory where the actual work on the precision missile project was being done.

— Judah Ari Gross