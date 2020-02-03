Report: Police suspect improper ties between Kahlon, judge he helped appoint

Channel 13 reports on text messages that a judge already suspected of improper sexual relations with the former head of the Israel Bar Association sent to Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon.

Eti Craif is suspected of providing sexual favors to Efi Nave in return for his recommendation that she be approved for a judicial position.

The network now reports on text messages Craif sent to Kahlon, also on the powerful Judicial Appointments Committee, which raisd questions as to their relationship.

In one message Craif says: “I’m alone tonight and really want to see you.” In another, she thanks him following her appointment: “I won’t let you down. In any way. Kisses and love.”

Both Craif and Kahlon have denied a relationship. The network did not report on any replies Kahlon may have sent to Craif. He has claimed he only met Craif for a few minutes during her nomination process.