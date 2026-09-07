Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 7, 2026

Reporter for Hezbollah-linked Al-Manar wounded in IDF strike in southern Lebanon

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 4:02 pm
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Lebanese media outlets publish footage showing a reporter for the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar news outlet being wounded during yesterday’s wave of IDF strikes in southern Lebanon.

The reporter is seen broadcasting when an explosion occurs nearby, cutting off the broadcast.

According to reports in Lebanon, the reporter, Ali Shabib, and a cameraman who was with him were wounded in the strike.

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