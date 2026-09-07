Reporter for Hezbollah-linked Al-Manar wounded in IDF strike in southern Lebanon

Lebanese media outlets publish footage showing a reporter for the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar news outlet being wounded during yesterday’s wave of IDF strikes in southern Lebanon.

The reporter is seen broadcasting when an explosion occurs nearby, cutting off the broadcast.

According to reports in Lebanon, the reporter, Ali Shabib, and a cameraman who was with him were wounded in the strike.

فيديو للحظة تعرّض مراسل قناة المنار علي شبيب والمصور محمد برجاوي لاعتداء اسرائيلي أدى إلى إصابتهم في مدينة النبطية.#وقائع pic.twitter.com/bCtoTkR2c3 — وقائع (@waqa2e3) September 7, 2026