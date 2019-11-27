Rivlin meets UK chief rabbi who denounced Labour’s Corbyn

President Reuven Rivlin meets with British Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis in London, a day after the rabbi publicly denounced Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn for allowing the “poison” of anti-Semitism to take root in the opposition party.

“Zero tolerance for anti-Semitism means providing security for Jewish communities, and countering religious extremism,” Rivlin says during the meeting.

“It means insisting that there is no room for anti-Semitism in the halls of power, and no room for incitement on social media,” the president adds. “It means effective legislation and effective Holocaust education.”