Rivlin: Right to protest of supreme importance, violence impermissible

A majority of Israelis (64 percent) approve of US leadership under President Donald Trump, a Gallup survey has found — with the country being an outlier among European, Asian and North and South American nations.

Of dozens of countries polled throughout the four continents, Israel was third in its approval rating of the American government, behind only Albania (67%) and Kosovo (82%).

The vast majority of countries surveyed saw approval rating below 50%. In Europe the median approval rating was 24%, in Asia 32% and in the Americas 34%.

US leadership was, however, more popular in Africa, where the median stood at 52%.

Some 1,000 people were polled in each country.