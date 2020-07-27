The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s developments as they unfold.
Rivlin: Right to protest of supreme importance, violence impermissible
In a message to anti-government protesters and their opponents, President Reuven Rivlin stresses that “the right to demonstrate is of supreme importance in our democratic culture and must not be impaired.”
But alongside the freedom of protest, he says, Israelis must avoid “any kind of violence. Those who incite, those who call to violence, those who hurt protesters — must be dealt with severely by law enforcement.”
Poll: US leadership remains popular in Israel — elsewhere, not so much
A majority of Israelis (64 percent) approve of US leadership under President Donald Trump, a Gallup survey has found — with the country being an outlier among European, Asian and North and South American nations.
Of dozens of countries polled throughout the four continents, Israel was third in its approval rating of the American government, behind only Albania (67%) and Kosovo (82%).
The vast majority of countries surveyed saw approval rating below 50%. In Europe the median approval rating was 24%, in Asia 32% and in the Americas 34%.
US leadership was, however, more popular in Africa, where the median stood at 52%.
Some 1,000 people were polled in each country.
Woman accused of joining IS arrested on return to Germany
German prosecutors say a German woman who allegedly joined the Islamic State group in Syria was arrested upon her return to the country. She is accused of membership in a foreign terrorist group, war crimes against property and other crimes.
Federal prosecutors say in a written statement that the woman, identified only as Nurten J. in line with local privacy laws, was arrested Friday at Frankfurt Airport.
Prosecutors allege she traveled with her then 4-year-old daughter to Syria in 2015 to join IS. There, she married a man who had also come from Germany and they started a family.
The woman allegedly raised her children according to IS ideology and in return she received a monthly payment from the extremist group and lived successively in five different apartments whose former tenants were either killed or evicted.
After IS lost its territories in Syria, J. and her family were captured by Kurds and were eventually taken into deportation custody in Turkey. It was not clear if she was returned to Germany in custody and and the fate of her children was not known.
— AP
Coronavirus Committee discusses dire state of culture workers
The Knesset’s Coronavirus Committee has concluded a meeting on the dire state of culture in Israel, which had been largely shut down since the outbreak of the pandemic in March, leaving some 150,000 people out of work.
Itamar Grotto, deputy director-general of the Health Ministry, told the committee he supports examining steps to allow culture events to resume.
Committee chief Yifat Shasha-Biton said the government would look at ways in which events could be held, primarily outside. “We will discuss ‘how’ and not ‘if,'” she said.
She says theaters should be allowed to hold shows outside, though it is not yet clear how this will be done.
Tzipi Pines, director of Tel Aviv’s Beit Lessin Theater, told the committee: “The earth is shaking. We’ve been at home for five months and there’s no goal date… If this goes on, we’ll never be able to reopen.”
Nissenkorn pans attempts to ‘twist civil rights’ by limiting protests
Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn reacted angrily to reports that Public Security Minister Amir Ohana is attempting to stifle protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Nizzenkorn tweets that as part of pandemic limitations “we insisted that the right to protest not be harmed. That is how a strong democracy acts during a time of emergency.
“Any attempt to twist this decision is an attempt to twist civil rights. We must ensure that no forbidden measures are used [against protesters] or any inordinately high fines are handed out.”
