Rivlin speaks to German president after attempted Yom Kippur massacre

President Reuven Rivlin speaks on the phone with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, a day after an attempted massacre at a synagogue in the eastern German city of Halle.

“We appreciate what German authorities are doing to protect and safeguard German Jews, and we must continue to work without compromise and without hesitation. We must learn from this terrible event to ensure and make sure it does not happen again,” Rivlin tells his counterpart according to reports.

Earlier, Steinmeier laid flowers at the Halle synagogue before meeting Jewish community representatives inside.

He later told reporters that the country had a duty to protect Jews on its soil, also in light of its historical guilt for the Holocaust.

“It must be clear that the state takes responsibility for Jewish life, for the security of Jewish life in Germany,” Steinmeier said.

