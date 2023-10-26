Rocket sirens ring out across cities in central Israel, including Tel Aviv
Air raid sirens sound in a range of cities across central Israel, including Tel Aviv, Rishon Lezion, Bat Yam, Givatayim, Ramat Gan, Holon and others, following a heavy barrage of rockets from Gaza.
