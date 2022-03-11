Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Friday, March 11, 2022

Russian media regulator restricts access to Instagram

11 March 2022, 4:25 pm Edit
Instagram app icon on the screen of a mobile device in New York, on August, 2019. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
Instagram app icon on the screen of a mobile device in New York, on August, 2019. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Russia’s media regulator has restricted access to Instagram, AFP reports.

comments
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed