Sa’ar-led Likud would lose seats in new elections — poll

The right-wing Likud party would lose seats in a fresh round of elections if it were headed by MK Gideon Sa’ar rather than Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a new poll says.

Sa’ar confirmed yesterday he was prepared to run against Netanyahu for the leadership of Likud after the premier floated calling primaries days earlier before backtracking some 24 hours later.

According to Walla news, Likud would get 26 seats with Sa’ar at the helm if elections were held today, six less than it received in elections last month, while the rival Blue and White party would maintain its strength at 33 seats.

The lost seats would instead go to parties representing the religious right, with the poll having the Yamina alliance jumping to 12 seats from seven. Shas and United Torah Judaism, a pair of ultra-Orthodox parties, would each gain a seat, moving up to 10 and eight respectively.

Besides Yisrael Beytenu, which would fall from eight to seven seats, all the other parties would match their current seat tally.

Though the survey has Likud falling well behind Blue and White if Sa’ar takes over for Netanyahu, new leadership for the right-wing party would only have a negligible impact on the size of the parliamentary blocs if fresh elections are held.