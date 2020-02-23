Schools canceled in south as Gaza fighting escalates

The IDF Home Front Command orders schools to close in the communities closest to the Gaza Strip, including the cities of Ashkelon, Sderot and Netivot, in light of the ongoing rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

Large outdoor gatherings are also forbidden, and residents of the area are only permitted to go to work if their business is in close proximity to a bomb shelter, the military says.

These restrictions are in effect in the Eshkol, Sha’ar Hanegev, Hof Ashkelon, and Sdot Negev regions.

There are no special safety instructions for the rest of the country.