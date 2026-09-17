Security talks focused on replacing UN mission in Lebanon begin in Paris

The leaders of France, Lebanon and Jordan meet in Paris to discuss international support for the cash-strapped Lebanese army and the creation of a new force to succeed a longstanding UN mission in southern Lebanon.

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and King Abdullah II of Jordan. They are to be joined later by senior military officials from their countries and partner nations, such as Britain and the United States, for further discussions.

The talks come as the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL) ends this year after almost half a century of operations dating back to 1978.

France and Italy have said they want to set up a multinational coalition to succeed UNIFIL.

The French presidency says the aim of the Paris talks is to review a Lebanese Armed Forces deployment plan based on a “clear, credible and realistic” framework.

Paris says it wants the “operational context, parameters and modalities” of the deployment to be clarified at today’s discussions as a prerequisite for what it hopes will be “robust” international support, whether in the form of financial assistance, equipment or training.

The poorly equipped Lebanese forces have struggled to carry out their mission of disarming Hezbollah in the south. The disarmament is a key condition for Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon.