Shaked: Unity government doesn’t have to include Likud

Yamina party leader Ayelet Shaked says there is a possibility to form a ruling coalition that doesn’t include Likud, after talks between Prime Minister Netanyahu’s party and the rival Blue on White on a potential unity government broke down.

Netanyahu was tasked yesterday by President Reuven Rivlin with assembling a government, but has no clear path to doing so after failing to secure the support of a majority of lawmakers. If Netanyahu fails to do so by the legal deadline, Rivlin can task another MK with forming a government, most likely Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz.

Shaked, whose national-religious party is part of a post-election alliance with Likud and ultra-Orthodox factions that are committed to entering a government together with Netanyahu as prime minister, was asked by the Kipa Hebrew news site if she would agree to a request from Gantz to hold coalition negotiations.

“No, because we’re committed to the bloc of 55 MKs. We took this obligation upon ourselves, since we’re committed to it. I assume everyone will honor this agreement,” she says.

However, Shaked added: “There is another possibility for a unity government that includes Blue and White, [Yisrael Beytenu party leader Avigdor] Liberman, the ultra-Orthodox parties and us. A unity government doesn’t have to be with Likud.”

The chances for such a government seem highly unlikely, as during the election campaign both Blue and White and Yisrael Beytenu ruled out sitting with the ultra-Orthodox parties and specific members of Yamina.