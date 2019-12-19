Shas can’t wait for Likud primary to unveil campaign backing Netanyahu

Likud still has not held its primary to determine who its leader will be, but the Shas party is betting big on Bibi.

A new billboard has gone up on a building near the entrance to Jerusalem showing Shas leader Aryeh Deri and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with the slogan “Aryeh needs a strong Bibi.” (It sounds less childish in Hebrew.)

Shas says more billboards are going up around the country, to show “public support for Benjamin Netanyahu as the leader of the right-wing bloc and as a prime ministerial candidate.”

Not seen in the ad is late Shas spiritual leader Ovadiah Yosef, who has been a mainstay of past campaigns, urging voters to the polls from his place in Heaven.

Shas will know on December 26 whether it made the right choice or will need to get out the white-out.