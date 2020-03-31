Sick officer sends IDF chief, top generals into quarantine

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi and two other generals have gone into quarantine after taking part in a meeting with an officer who tested positive for the disease, the military says.

“The chief of staff feels good, has no symptoms, and will undergo a test in the next few minutes,” the Israel Defense Forces says.

The military says he is able to keep his usual schedule of activities while in quarantine.

The IDF says the head of the Home Front Command Maj. Gen. Tamir Yadai and head of IDF Operations Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva are also going into quarantine.

Haliva already did one stint inside after a trip to Italy last month.

According to the military, the three met with the Home Front Command reserve officer on March 22, meaning they will need to remain in quarantine at least until the end of the week, if they do not test positive for the disease.

— Judah Ari Gross