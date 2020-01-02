Soldier lightly injured from unintentional weapon discharge

Turkey’s parliament is convening to vote on whether to send Turkish troops to Libya to help the UN-supported government in Tripoli battle forces loyal to a rival administration that is seeking to capture the capital.

Turkish lawmakers are expected to approve a motion at their emergency session for a one-year deployment despite concerns that Turkish forces could aggravate Libya’s conflict further and destabilize the region.

The Tripoli-based government of Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj has faced an offensive by the rival regime in the east and commander Gen. Khalifa Hifter. The fighting has threatened to plunge Libya into violent chaos rivaling the 2011 conflict that ousted and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

— AP