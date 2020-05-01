Some municipalities say won’t reopen schools on Sunday

Within minutes of the cabinet announcement of a partial return to school Sunday, several municipalities say they are not ready to comply with the last-minute decision, with some charging that the decision is irresponsible.

Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai says: “Our schools and kindergartens are clean and the teams are ready, but we will not go by rules set by people who do not act responsibly.”

Ramat Gan mayor Carmel Schama Hacohen says that the decision is “disconnected from reality on the ground” and that Ramat Gan will open schools only when all problems have been solved.

So far, the Bat Yam, Safed and Kiryat Malachi municipalities have all said they will not return Sunday.

MK Ahmed Tibi says Arab schools will also not return Sunday.