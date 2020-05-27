The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s developments as they unfold.
Cyprus will cover medical costs for visitors who contract virus
Cyprus is pledging to cover costs for anyone testing positive for the coronavirus while vacationing in the east Mediterranean island nation.
The Cypriot government says it will cover lodging, food, drink and medication for COVID-19 patients and their families. Patients will only have to pay for the taxi ride to the airport and the flight back home.
A 100-bed hospital will cater exclusively to foreign travelers who test positive. Some 112 intensive care units equipped with 200 respirators will be reserved for critically ill patients.
A 500-room “quarantine-hotel” will host exclusively patients’ family members and other close contacts.
The pledge comes in a five-page letter sent to governments, airlines and tour operators outlining strict health and hygiene protocols that Cyprus is enacting to woo visitors to the tourism-reliant country.
Tourism directly accounts for 13% of Cyprus’ economy. The country expects to lose as much as 70% of 2.6 billion euros in tourism-generated revenue this year.
The letter, signed by Cyprus’ foreign affairs, transport and tourism ministers, boasts that the country has one of the lowest coronavirus ratios per capita in Europe after having tested more than 10% of its population.
International air travel to Cyprus begins June 9 initially from 19 countries, with passengers required to undergo a COVID-19 test three days prior to departure. That measure will be lifted June 20 for 13 countries, including Germany, Finland, Israel, Greece and Norway
— AP
South Korea may reintroduce restrictions as virus rates climb
South Korea’s top infectious disease expert says the country may need to reimpose social distancing restrictions it eased in April, with coronavirus transmissions creeping up in the populated Seoul metropolitan area and elsewhere in recent weeks.
Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says during a virus briefing it’s becoming increasingly difficult for health workers to track the spread of COVID-19, which has coincided with increased public activity amid warmer weather and eased attitudes on social distancing.
South Korea reports 40 new cases on Wednesday, its biggest daily jump in nearly 50 days, as officials scrambled to trace hundreds of infections linked to nightspots, restaurants and a massive e-commerce warehouse near Seoul.
“We will do our best to trace contacts and implement preventive measures, but there’s a limit to such efforts,” Jeong says. “There’s a need to maximize social distancing in areas where the virus is circulating, to force people to avoid public facilities and other crowded spaces.”
South Korea was reporting around 500 new cases per day in early March before managing to stabilize its outbreak with aggressive tracking and testing, which allowed officials to relax social distancing guidelines and proceed with a phased reopening of schools.
But Seoul and nearby cities restored some controls in recent weeks by shutting thousands of bars, karaoke rooms and other entertainment venues to slow the spread of the virus. Education authorities in Seoul say they delayed class openings in 111 schools due to virus concerns, but they couldn’t immediately confirm how many students were affected.
— AP
Israel’s president speaks to Australian PM on Malka Leifer case
President Reuven Rivlin calls Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to update him on developments in the case of alleged serial pedophile Malka Leifer, the day after a Jerusalem court ruled she was mentally fit for extradition trial to Australia where she would stand trial on charges of 74 counts of child sex abuse.
“The State of Israel will not allow anyone to use its institutions to evade justice,” Rivlin tells Morrison, reiterating remarks he made in person when he visited Australia in February.
Rivlin notes that Israel’s courts had proved that was the case with the Tuesday decision by the Jerusalem District Court, his office says in a statement about the phone call.
Gantz says he’ll ‘act responsibly’ on West Bank annexation
Defense Minister Benny Gantz, addressing the government’s plans to annex parts of the West Bank in July, says: “We will examine how to proceed and we will act responsibly.”
He makes the comments in the Knesset.
Gantz also criticizes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech against law enforcement, made as the premier’s trial opened earlier this week.
“I repeat, clearly and sharply: Just as the State of Israel needs a functioning government, it needs a strong and independent judiciary,” he says. “Protecting the rule of law is not a personal matter but a matter of national interests.”
