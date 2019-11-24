The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s news as it unfolds.
Suspected female IS member, children returned to Germany
German authorities say a 30-year-old woman who allegedly was a member of the Islamic State group has returned to Germany with her three children.
German news agency dpa reports the woman and children, whose identities were not revealed, arrived Saturday night in Frankfurt from Irbil in Iraq.
It is believed they were in a detention camp in northern Syria.
Authorities say the woman will be investigated among other things for her membership in the IS group, but that there is no arrest warrant for her.
Earlier this month, Turkey stepped up the return of suspected foreign IS members back to their countries of origin.
Germany has said it will check the background of all suspected Islamic State group members deported back to Germany to assess the risks they pose.
— AP
Toddler dies after choking at Haifa daycare
A toddler dies after choking in a daycare in Haifa.
The 2-year-old was rushed to a hospital, where doctors were unable to save him.
Three employees of the daycare facility are being questioned by police.
Arab Israeli cleric convicted of inciting terrorism
A prominent Arab Israeli Islamic cleric is convicted Sunday of incitement to terrorism over a speech he made praising a deadly attack at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City.
The Haifa Magistrate’s Court also convicts Sheikh Raed Salah of supporting an outlawed organization. Salah was leader of the Northern Branch of the Islamic Movement in Israel, which Israel banned in 2015 for allegedly having links to terror groups and inciting deadly violence.
Salah was arrested and charged in 2017 for praising three Arab Israelis who shot dead two police officers in an attack at the Temple Mount compound. The attack, and Israel’s ensuing decision to beef up security at the holy site, significantly ramped up tensions between Israel and the Arab world.
