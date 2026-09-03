Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 3, 2026
Syria has started destroying Assad-era chemical weapon materials, UN envoy says
Syria has begun the process of destroying materials identified by the world’s chemical weapons watchdog, the country’s UN envoy says, signaling a major step since the 2024 ouster of Bashar al-Assad.
“This is the very first destruction process since we have been liberated from the previous regime,” Ibrahim Olabi tells the UN Security Council. “It’s also the first of its kind to destroy chemical materials on Syrian territory for over a decade.”
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