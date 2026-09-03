Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 3, 2026

Syria has started destroying Assad-era chemical weapon materials, UN envoy says

By AFP Today, 6:19 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Syria has begun the process of destroying materials identified by the world’s chemical weapons watchdog, the country’s UN envoy says, signaling a major step since the 2024 ouster of Bashar al-Assad.

“This is the very first destruction process since we have been liberated from the previous regime,” Ibrahim Olabi tells the UN Security Council. “It’s also the first of its kind to destroy chemical materials on Syrian territory for over a decade.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.