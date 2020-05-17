Tel Aviv launches LGBT hotline for complaints about ‘conversion therapy’

The Tel Aviv municipality and the Israeli Medical Association announce the creation of a new hotline for reports and complaints of so-called conversion therapy.

Gay conversion therapies, also called reparative therapies, have been strongly discouraged in Israel, the US and elsewhere with major health organizations criticizing what they term its pseudo-scientific methods and its treatment of homosexuality as a mental illness.

Though discouraged by the Health Ministry, it remains legal in Israel, and is still accepted in some conservative and Orthodox circles.

According to Army Radio, callers will be directed to welfare services and the police if necessary and will receive help in dealing with the authorities if they wish.