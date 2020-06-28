Tiff between Netanyahu, Gantz picked up on hot mic

As Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz butted heads at the opening of today’s cabinet meeting over an arrest during a protest outside of the Prime Minister’s Residence, another tiff between the two, which they hadn’t meant to publicize, was recorded.

Some 15 minutes before the cabinet meeting began, Gantz told Netanyahu’s staff he wanted to say a few words to the media after the premier speaks, as he has done occasionally in the past few weeks, according to footage obtained and aired by Channel 12.

When Netanyahu finished speaking, his associates told the journalists present that the public part of the meeting was over and that they should leave, according to the footage.

Gantz looked angrily at Netanyahu’s chief of staff Asher Hayoun, who replied: “Only now he told me [that you want to speak].”

Gantz answered: “What do you mean he now told you? I said it 15 minutes ago.”

Hayoun then whispered to Netanyahu: “He told me he wanted to speak for a minute” and the premier interjected: “He will speak later, not now.” Gantz, still visibly angry, then said: “No, no, I understand, it’s fine.”

The footage ends with Netanyahu saying he had been told Gantz wanted to speak at the opening of the coronavirus cabinet, a separate panel of ministers overseeing the government response to the pandemic.