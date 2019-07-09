The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
Top adviser says Trump hasn’t seen Epstein in years
WASHINGTON — A top adviser to US President Donald Trump says Trump hasn’t spoken to or had any contact with billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein in “years and years and years.”
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway says Trump told her on Tuesday that he hasn’t spoken with or seen Epstein in 10 or 15 years. Conway adds that, like everyone else, the Republican president sees the sex trafficking charges against Epstein as “completely unconscionable and obviously criminal. Disgusting.”
Trump told New York magazine in 2002 that he’d known Epstein for 15 years and that Epstein was a “terrific guy” and “a lot of fun to be with.”
Federal prosecutors say Epstein paid underage girls for massages and then molested them at his homes in Florida and New York.
Epstein has pleaded not guilty to the sex trafficking charges.
Otzma Yehudit dismisses URWP call for talks on joint run as ‘more media spin’
The extremist Otzma Yehudit party reacts coolly to the Union of Right-Wing Parties call to immediately hold talks on another joint Knesset run, accusing URWP of “more media spin.”
Otzma Yehudit, which ran as part of URWP in April’s elections, accuses the alliance’s Jewish Home faction of violating the terms of their merger agreement and slandering it.
“We have one message: Whoever wants a tie-up doesn’t use and chuck aside,” Otzma Yehudit says in a statement.
The party says it is open to allying with other factions on the right if the mergers are “fair and appropriate.”
National-religious parties renew electoral alliance, call for others to join
The leaders of the national-religious Jewish Home and National Union parties renew their agreement to run together as the Union of Right-Wing Parties in the upcoming general elections.
Education Minister Rafi Peretz, who heads Jewish Home, and Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich, the National Union leader, call on Itamar Ben Gvir of the extremist Otzma Yehudit party to meet with them ASAP to agree on a joint Knesset run.
Otzma Yehudit was included in the URWP for April’s elections as part of an agreement engineered by Prime Minister Netanyahu, but Peretz is reportedly wary of teaming up with some of the party’s members.
In a joint statement, Smotrich and Peretz say unity among national-religious parties is needed to “in order to maximize our electoral potential and prevent the wasting of votes.”
The two also call on Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked to enter talks on forming a joint list.
Bennett and Shaked bolted Jewish Home before the last elections to form the New Right party, which failed to clear the minimum vote threshold needed to enter the Knesset. Bennett will again run with the New Right in September’s elections, while speculation has swirled over which party Shaked will end up running with.
Reversing course, Tom Steyer joins Democratic presidential nominee race
WASHINGTON — Tom Steyer, the billionaire investor and activist, said Tuesday he’s joining the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, reversing course after deciding earlier this year that he would forgo a run.
Despite becoming a national voice on the impeachment issue, Steyer makes no mention of it in his campaign announcement. Instead, he says his campaign will focus on reducing the influence of corporations in politics. He also plans to target climate change, which is the focus of the Steyer-backed advocacy group NextGen America. Washington Governor Jay Inslee, another Democratic presidential contender, also has made climate change the central issue of his campaign.
“The other Democratic candidates for President have many great ideas that will absolutely move our country forward, but we won’t be able to get any of those done until we end the hostile corporate takeover of our democracy,” Steyer says in a statement.
Citing issues including climate change and the opioid crisis, Steyer says that in nearly every “major intractable problem, at the back of it, you see a big money interest for whom stopping progress, stopping justice is really important to their bottom line.”
Steyer joins the race three weeks before the next presidential debates, and he could struggle to get a spot on the stage. He likely won’t meet polling requirements to participate but could clear a fundraising threshold.
This is not the first time Steyer has considered running for office. He eyed bids for governor of California in 2018 and the Senate in 2016. His net worth, according to Forbes, is estimated at $1.6 billion.
Netanyahu warns Iran that Israel’s F-35s can reach ‘anywhere in the Middle East’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns Iran that Israel’s F-35 fighter jets can reach “anywhere in the Middle East,” in response to threats by Iranian officials in recent weeks.
“Iran has recently been threatening Israel’s destruction. They should remember that these planes can reach anywhere in the Middle East, including Iran and definitely Syria,” he says, while visiting the Israeli Air Force’s F-35 squadron on the Nevatim air base.
The prime minister appears to be referring to comments made by air force chief Amikam Norkin last year that Israel used the fifth generation fighter jet in operations in the Middle East. At the time, Norkin did not specify in which countries the aircraft had been used.
The F-35 stealth fighter jet is not believed to have an effective range that covers the country of Iran unassisted, though it could conduct operations there with in-air refueling.
Most Israelis think small chance Trump peace efforts will lead to deal — survey
A majority of Israelis believe there is only a small chance that US President Donald Trump’s peace efforts will lead to an Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement, according to a survey released today.
Despite pessimism that last month’s US-led Bahrain conference will produce a peace deal, a majority of Jewish respondents to the Israel Democracy Institute’s monthly Israeli Voice Index believe “economic peace” is key to regional stability, more so than an Israeli withdrawal from the West Bank or the signing of a formal diplomatic agreement.
While 55 percent of Israeli Jews think there is a small chance Trump’s peace initiative will end in a deal, that number jumped to 74% among Arab Israelis. Overall, 70% of Israelis think there is a small chance the US efforts will produce an accord.
Trump calls UK ambassador ‘a very stupid guy’
WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump calls the British ambassador to the United States “a very stupid guy,” one day after declaring he would cut contact with the diplomat following a leak of cables describing Trump as “inept.”
“The wacky Ambassador that the U.K. foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy,” Trump wrote in a series of tweets.
The US leader also doubled down in attacking British Prime Minister Theresa May regarding Brexit, saying she “went her own foolish way-was unable to get it done. A disaster!”
Man shot to death in Taibe; police investigating
A man is shot to death in the Arab Israeli city of Taibe.
Police have opened an investigation into the incident.
Egypt seeks Interpol’s help to recover King Tut statue
CAIRO — Egypt says it has asked Interpol to help track down a 3,000-year-old sculpture of the famed boy pharaoh Tutankhamun after Christie’s auctioned it off last week despite Cairo’s objections.
The Britain-based auction house sold the brown quartzite head depicting King Tut for more than 4.7 million pounds ($5.9 million).
Egypt’s National Committee for Antiquities Repatriation said in a statement late Monday that it hired a British law firm to file a lawsuit against Christie’s, saying the auction house did not provide documents proving ownership.
Christie’s has denied any wrongdoing, saying it carried out “extensive due diligence” to verify the provenance of the statue and had “gone beyond what is required to assure legal title.”
The committee also criticized British authorities for not supporting its claim to the sculpture.
Macron’s top adviser in Tehran in bid to save nuclear deal
PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron’s top diplomatic adviser is spending two days in Tehran as part of an urgent bid to deescalate rising tensions with Iran over its unraveling nuclear deal with world powers.
An Elysee Palace official says that adviser Emmanuel Bonne left for Tehran on Tuesday, seeking ways to restart dialogue. The official isn’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter and asks for anonymity.
Macron and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani agreed in a weekend conversation to set a July 15 deadline to solve the current impasse, and ultimately save the 2015 nuclear accord that the US pulled out of last year.
Macron spoke with US President Donald Trump on Monday — the day Iran began enriching uranium beyond the accord’s 3.67% limit, and after breaking the limit on stockpiles.
EU urges Iran not to further violate nuclear deal
The European Union is calling on Iran to reverse its decision to enrich uranium to a level above that permitted by an international accord meant to curb its nuclear program and to not take any additional steps that violate the pact.
“We continue to urge Iran not take further measures that undermine the nuclear deal to stop and to reverse all activities that are inconsistent with the JCPOA, including the production of low-enriched uranium,” Reuters quote an EU spokeswoman telling reporters.
Iran announced Monday it had passed a 4.5 percent level of uranium enrichment, above the 3.67% level allowed under the 2015 deal. It has warned it could enrich uranium to higher levels if it does not receive relief from Europe as it its economy is battered by American sanctions that were reimposed after US President Donald Trump pulled out of the accord last year.
