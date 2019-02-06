Top Iraqi cleric rejects Trump’s statements on US troops

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is pledging to continue security coordination with Israel, despite recent US funding cuts to Palestinian security forces and years of impasse in the peace process.

Abbas tells a gathering of Palestinian and Israeli activists on Wednesday that his government has counter-terrorism agreements with nearly 100 countries, including Israel.

He says the West Bank government has a “joint agreement to fight terrorism” with Israel and “will not violate it” — because if it does, “nothing will remain.”

He adds that he hopes that a party committed to peace would succeed in the upcoming Israeli elections.

The US cut all aid to the Palestinian Authority, including $61 million in security assistance, when an anti-terrorism law took effect last week. The forces are considered crucial for Palestinian and Israeli safety.

— AP