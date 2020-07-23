IDF transport helicopter forced to make emergency landing after malfunction

Health Ministry statistics show 1,758 new coronavirus cases were recorded over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 57,453.

The ministry reports seven more fatalities, raising the death toll to 440.

Of the 33,097 active cases, 302 people were in serious condition, the first time in Israel there have been over 300 serious patients. Another 127 people are in moderate condition and the rest have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic.

There are 83 people on ventilators.

The Health Ministry also says 28,711 virus tests were performed yesterday.

The release of the figures comes shortly before Prime Minister Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein are set to give a press conference, following the overnight appointment of Prof. Ronni Gamzu to lead the government’s response to the pandemic.