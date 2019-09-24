Trump at UN pitches America First policies

Speaking to the United Nations from prepared remarks, US President Donald Trump makes the case for his America First policies that run contrary to the world body’s multilateral bent.

“Wise leaders always put the good of their own people and their own country first. The future does not belong to globalists, the future belongs to patriots.”

“Those who want peace love their nation,” he says.

He says there is a divide “between those whose thirst for control deludes them into thinking they are destined to rule over others, and those nations and people who want only to rule themselves.”

Hinting at the US’s nuclear arsenal, he says “hopefully it will never have to use this power.”