Trump confirms that after 18 years, plotter of USS Cole attack has been killed

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.
Egypt’s Sissi inaugurates cathedral, mosque in new ‘administrative capital’
Egypt’s president is inaugurating a new cathedral for the Coptic Orthodox Church and one of the region’s largest mosques.
Today’s opening ceremony is a highly symbolic gesture at a time when Islamic jihadists are increasingly targeting the country’s minority Christians.
Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, a general-turned-president, has made sectarian harmony a cornerstone of his rule, fighting Islamic militancy while advocating equality between the overwhelming Muslim majority and Christians, who account for about 10 percent of Egypt’s 100 million people.
The cathedral and mosque were built in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital, Sissi’s brainchild, in the desert east of Cairo.
The inauguration ceremony falls on Christmas Eve for Egypt’s predominantly Coptic Orthodox Christians, and just hours after a police major was killed trying to defuse an explosive device near a Cairo church.
— AP
Woman dies of injuries caused in car crash in northern Israel
Diaa Kanaan, a 24-year-old resident of the Arab city of Tamra in northern Israel, dies of wounds sustained earlier today in a car crash on the nearby Route 70, Hebrew-language media reports.
Kanaan was critically injured and taken to Rambam Hospital in Haifa, where doctors pronounced her dead.
A 63-year-old man was moderately injured in the car crash. According to an initial investigation, the crash was caused by a driver running a red light.
Russian space agency bemoans head’s canceled US trip
Russia’s space agency is complaining that the invitation for its head to visit the US has been canceled without the organization having been informed.
NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine told The Washington Post in a story Saturday that he has rescinded the invitation to Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin after several senators raised complaints.
Rogozin is under US sanctions for his role in the Russian annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, when he was a deputy prime minister.
Roscosmos spokesman Vladimir Ustimenko tells state news agency Tass that “it seems strange to us that our NASA colleagues dealt with us through the media and not directly.”
Russian lawmaker Frants Klintsevich says the decision shows that “the US political establishment doesn’t intend to change its Russophobic vector.”
— AP
Trump confirms that after 18 years, plotter of USS Cole attack has been killed
US President Donald Trump confirms that the US military has killed one of the architects of the October 2000 bombing of the USS Cole that left 17 American servicemen dead.
The military said Friday that Al-Qaeda operative Jamal al-Badawi was believed to have been killed in a precision strike in Yemen.
“Our GREAT MILITARY has delivered justice for the heroes lost and wounded in the cowardly attack on the USS Cole,” Trump tweets. “We have just killed the leader of that attack, Jamal al-Badawi.”
“We will never stop in our fight against Radical Islamic Terrorism!”
— AFP
IDF says it struck Hamas targets in response to explosive device launched into Israel
The IDF confirms that an attack helicopter bombed two Hamas observation posts in the eastern Gaza Strip, saying it was in response to the launch of an explosive device into southern Israel earlier today.
There are no immediate reports of Palestinian injuries.
“Hamas is responsible for everything that happens in the Gaza Strip and [for attacks] from it,” the army says.
The explosive device, which was flown into Israel using balloons and a drone-shaped glider, was detonated as a police bomb disposal robot inspected it, police said earlier.
No injuries were caused by the blast.
— Judah Ari Gross
Trump says US, N. Korea ‘negotiating’ on location for next Kim summit
US President Donald Trump says negotiations are underway on the location of the next summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Trump, who held a historic summit with Kim in Singapore in June, said last week that he received a “great letter” from the North Korean leader but declined to reveal its contents.
“We are negotiating a location,” he tells reporters before boarding a helicopter for the presidential retreat at Camp David, Maryland, where he says he will be discussing a trade deal with China.
The letter from Kim came after he warned in a New Year’s speech that Pyongyang may change its approach to nuclear talks if Washington persists with sanctions.
Trump insists, however, that “with North Korea, we have a very good dialogue.”
— AFP
Court extends remand of suspects in murder of Palestinian by 4 days
The Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s Court rules to extend the remand of all five suspects in the murder of Palestinian woman Aisha Rabi until Thursday.
Two of the teens, who were arrested last night, are still barred from seeing an attorney.
— Jacob Magid
Jewish terror suspect’s lawyer slams Shin Bet ‘torture’ — against Palestinians too
Itamar Ben Gvir, who represents one of the five suspects of murdering Palestinian woman Aisha Rabi in October, tells The Times of Israel that the teens have remained silent throughout the interrogation and “refused to answer any of (the investigators’) questions.”
Pressed as to why he has not criticized the Shin Bet’s interrogation tactics when they were used against Palestinian suspects, Ben Gvir argues that the two cases are not comparable.
“When a Jew throws a rock at a Palestinian, it is not terrorism. When a Palestinian throws a rock at a Jew, it is terrorism because it’s part of a larger effort to wipe us out from our land,” he argues.
However, he adds, the “extreme” tactics used by the Shin Bet against his client should not be used against Palestinian inmates either.
— Jacob Magid
Lawyers say Shin Bet case against suspected killers of Palestinian ‘crumbling’
The attorneys representing the suspects in the murder of Palestinian woman Aisha Rabi say in a press conference at the Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s Court that their clients have nothing to do with Rabi’s death and that the Shin Bet “cynically” waited to lift a gag order on the case until minutes before a judge ruled on extending the suspects’ remand.
The attorneys — Adi Keidar and Hay Haber of the Honenu legal aid organization and Itamar Ben Gvir — claim that their clients have an alibi placing them away from the site near the Tapuah Junction where the stone that killed Rabi in October was hurled.
Confirming fears expressed at settler demonstrations over the past week, the lawyers say their clients underwent torture while in Israeli custody.
“From morning to night [my client] was shackled to a chair, sleeping on a mattress on the floor in a small cell,” says Keidar. “The boy I met was tired, broken and exhausted.”
Ben Gvir argues that the Shin Bet chose to “suddenly” lift its gag order because “its case is crumbling.”
“Just yesterday, it was telling reporters not to publish the information it released today because it would endanger Israeli security. What has happened since?” Ben Gvir shouts.
Ben Gvir adds that the interrogators “cursed, spit on and even sexually harassed” his client. He claims that the Shin Bet agents even performed a jailhouse informant exercise with cops posed as inmates that pressured the suspects to confess. Similar efforts were documented in other Jewish terror probes, including the investigation into the 2015 terror attack in the Palestinian village of Duma in which three members of the Dawabsha family were burned to death.
Commenting on the delegation of far-right activists that violated the Sabbath in order to coach the suspects on how to bare Shin Bet interrogation, Ben Gvir refuses to pass judgement on the group, saying the incident only shows how far the Shin Bet has driven religious Jews in its “excessive” interrogations.
— Jacob Magid
Israel extradites British man who allegedly sexually assaulted his stepdaughter for years
Israel extradites a British man suspected of sexually assaulting his stepdaughter repeatedly when she was 12-13 years old, the Justice Ministry says in a statement.
The man allegedly entered his then-wife’s daughter’s room about once a week during 2004-2006 and sexually assaulted her in her bed, the ministry says.
The daughter told her mother about the assaults when she was 20. The 59-year-old was arrested and released on bail, but managed to flee to Israel and asked to become an Israeli citizen, according to the statement. He was arrested in November 2017 at Britain’s request.
Last April, the Jerusalem District Court ruled that the man can be extradited. His appeal has now been rejected and he was extradited last Thursday, the statement says.
Right-wing demonstration at entrance to Jerusalem ends after protester arrested
Police arrest a right-wing protester for “blatantly disrupting public order” at the main entrance to Jerusalem.
Dozens of demonstrators tried to block the road in protest of the detention of five youths suspected of murdering Palestinian woman Aisha Rabi in the West Bank in October.
The protesters have left the area and traffic has resumed, police adds.
The Honenu legal aid organization says it is assisting the arrested protester.
Palestinians protest Greek Orthodox patriarch for selling land to Israelis
Dozens of Palestinians are protesting the arrival of the Greek Orthodox patriarch of the Holy Land ahead of an Orthodox Christmas celebration in Bethlehem.
The protesters shout “traitor” at Patriarch Theophilos III as he makes his way under heavy guard toward the Church of the Nativity, revered by Christians as the traditional site of Jesus’s birthplace. Palestinians have been demanding his resignation for allegedly selling church land to Israelis.
The Greek Orthodox church is one of the largest real estate owners in the Holy Land. It is dominated by Greek clergy while the flock is overwhelmingly Palestinian.
The Orthodox mark Christmas on January 7, according to the Gregorian, rather than Julian, calendar.
— AP
Husband of slain Palestinian woman: Jailing the murderers ‘won’t bring her back’
The husband of a Palestinian woman who was killed in a rock-throwing attack in October says he hopes the suspected murderers will go to prison.
Yakoub Rabi makes the comment after the Shin Bet security service said it had arrested Jewish teenagers over the past week on suspicion of murdering his wife, Aisha Rabi.
“I hope those who killed my wife will go to prison,” Yakoub tells The Times of Israel. “It is important that they go there because others who want to carry out the same crime need to know they will pay a heavy price. I don’t want to see anyone else have to experience what my family has experienced.”
On October 12, 2018, the 47-year-old mother of eight was killed near Tapuach Junction in the northern West Bank after a rock blew through the windshield of a car she was traveling in with her husband and daughter and hit her in the head.
Yakoub, however, adds that sending the Jewish suspects to prison will not personally make a major difference for him.
“The truth is the arrests and legal proceedings won’t make a major difference for me,” he says. “They won’t bring my wife back. They won’t bring the mother of my children back. Nothing can be done to bring her back.”
12 פלסטינים נהרגו בשבועיים האחרונים.
2 ישראלים ו-343 פלסטינים נפצעו.
2 טילים ועשרות בלונים נורו לעבר ישראל.
הושחתו 700 עצי זית, 60 כלי רכב ונהרסו 36 בתים.
מאות פלסטינים נעצרו.
די!
בתמונה: עאישה ראבי, שנהרגה מיידוי אבנים, ובן-זוגה, יעקוב. מתחזק החשד לטרור יהודי. pic.twitter.com/1G6Odl9fcs
— Mossi Raz | מוסי רז (@mossi_raz) October 26, 2018
— Adam Rasgon
Labor MK Hilik Bar hospitalized with severe intestinal inflammation
Labor lawmaker Hilik Bar was hospitalized last night with severe intestinal inflammation and is in stable condition, Jerusalem’s Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center says in a statement.
Bar will stay in the hospital for several more days to recover and receive additional treatment, the statement adds.
Opposition chief calls on Netanyahu to condemn ‘insane’ murder of Palestinian
Opposition leader Shelly Yachimovich calls the murder of Palestinian woman Aisha Rabi an “insane hate crime and nothing short of a terror attack.”
The stoning death by suspected Jewish teenagers, since arrested by the Shin Bet, is likely to fuel revenge attacks and a chain of bloody events, Yachimovich adds.
Taking a dig at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Zionist Union MK calls on him to have the “integrity” to condemn the killing but adds that it will be hard for the premier to do so since he is himself “wildly inciting” against law enforcement bodies.
Dozens try to block entrance to Jerusalem in protest of Jewish teens’ arrest
Dozens of right-wing demonstrators disrupt traffic at the main entrance to Jerusalem in protest of the arrest of five Jewish teens suspected of killing a Palestinian woman in the West Bank in October.
Police say the protesters are attempting to block the road near the Chords Bridge, and the officers are “at the scene, taking action to enable normal traffic.”
Saudi asylum-seeker held at Bangkok airport, Thai official says
An 18-year-old Saudi woman seeking asylum has been denied entry to Thailand and held in Bangkok’s airport, a Thai official says.
Rahaf Mohammed Mutlaq Alqunun “ran away from her family to avoid marriage and she is concerned she may be in trouble returning to Saudi Arabia,” Thailand’s immigration chief Surachate Hakparn tells AFP, adding that Thai authorities contacted the “Saudi Arabia embassy to coordinate.”
Rahaf and Human Rights Watch tell AFP she was stopped by Saudi and Kuwaiti officials when she arrived in Suvarnabhumi airport and her passport was forcibly taken from her.
— AFP
In Israel, Bolton says Syria withdrawal conditioned on defeating IS remnants
US President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton, says the country’s military withdrawal from northeastern Syria is conditioned on defeating the remnants of the Islamic State group, and on Turkey assuring the safety of Kurdish fighters allied with the United States.
Bolton, on a trip to Israel to reassure it of the Trump-ordered withdrawal, says there is no timetable for the pullout of American forces in northeastern Syria, but insists it’s not an unlimited commitment.
“There are objectives that we want to accomplish that condition the withdrawal,” Bolton tells reporters in Jerusalem. “The timetable flows from the policy decisions that we need to implement.”
Those conditions, he says, include the defeat of remnants of IS in Syria, and protection for Kurdish militias who have fought alongside US troops against the extremist group.
Bolton’s comments mark the first public confirmation that the drawdown has been slowed, as Trump faced widespread criticism from allies and the resignation of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis for a policy that was to have been conducted within weeks.
Trump announced in mid-December that the US will withdraw all of its 2,000 forces in Syria. Trump’s move has raised fears over clearing the way for a Turkish assault on Kurdish fighters in Syria who fought alongside American troops against IS extremists. Turkey considers the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units, or YPG, a terrorist group linked to an insurgency within its own borders.
— AP
Shin Bet arrests Jewish teens suspected of stoning death of Palestinian
The Shin Bet security service releases information on the gagged probe of the murder of Palestinian woman Aisha Rabi.
The 47-year-old mother of eight was struck in the head with a large stone on October 12, 2018 while sitting in the passenger seat of a car driven by her husband near Tapuah Junction in the northern West Bank.
The Shin Bet confirms it has arrested a number of Jewish teens suspected of involvement in the stone throwing that led to Rabi’s death.
Three boys were arrested last Sunday and had been barred from meeting with their lawyers until Saturday evening. An additional two teens were arrested on Saturday evening and have similarly been prevented from meeting with their lawyers.
The boys are suspected of “terror offenses, including murder,” the Shin Bet says.
The teens are students at the Pri Haaretz yeshiva high school in the northern West Bank settlement of Rehelim.
The Shin Bet says that on Saturday morning, after the attack, a group of far-right activists from Yitzhar drove to the yeshiva — violating religious laws that prevent driving on the Sabbath — in order to coach students they suspected were involved in the incident on how to withstand Shin Bet interrogations.
— Jacob Magid
In rare move, Malaysia’s king abdicates after two years on the throne
Malaysian King Sultan Muhammad V abdicates after just two years on the throne.
The palace says in a statement that the 49-year-old Sultan Muhammad V has resigned with immediate effect, cutting short his five-year term. No reason is given in the statement.
It’s the first abdication in Malaysia’s history.
Sultan Muhammad V, ruler of northeast Kelantan state, was installed in December 2016 as one of Malaysia’s youngest constitutional monarchs.
He is said to have married a 25-year-old former Russian beauty queen in November. The reports in Russian and British media and on social media featured pictures of the wedding, which reportedly took place in Moscow.
Under a unique system maintained since Malaysia’s independence from Britain in 1957, nine hereditary state rulers take turns as king for five-year terms.
— AP
Coalition whip: Public losing trust in legal system over Netanyahu probes
Coalition whip David Amsalem slams former Supreme Court judge Eliyahu Matza, saying his criticism of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are an “absolute disgrace.”
“They shouldn’t wonder why we think the Supreme Court staff represents the left,” Amsalem tells Army Radio. “He would better read a book rather than speaking on the radio.”
The Netanyahu loyalist adds that “a large portion of the Israeli public” is losing trust in the state prosecution and police over the corruption cases against Netanyahu.
Regev slams AG for ‘trying to join the chorus aimed at toppling Netanyahu’
Culture Minister Miri Regev fires back after reports that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit will decide whether to indict the prime minister next month, ahead of the April elections, saying it appears the country’s top lawyer is “trying to join the chorus that aims to topple Netanyahu.”
Speaking at the opening of the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Regev stresses that the prime minister must be given the opportunity to publicly defend himself.
“Mandelblit cannot publish his recommendations without letting the prime minister respond,” Regev says, according to the Kan public broadcaster. “It is impossible for the public to hear only one side. The prime minister also has the presumption of innocence and right to defend himself and to express his position.”
Ambassador Friedman: Peace plan roll-out to be delayed by several months
The Trump administration’s long-anticipated peace plan will have to wait a bit longer, as US ambassador to Israel David Friedman says the roll-out of the “deal of the century” will be delayed by several months, according to the Reuters news agency.
Last month, a White House official said the US administration was taking the springtime Israeli election into account in planning the unveiling of its Israeli-Palestinian peace plan.
The Trump proposal was expected to be rolled out in the coming months. The plan, details of which have been scant, is unlikely to be welcomed by either side.
Israel’s Hadashot TV news suggested last month that the US would likely delay the release of the plan until after the elections, in order not to complicate political life for Netanyahu ahead of the vote with a proposal that would involve compromises by Israel, possibly including over Jerusalem.
comments