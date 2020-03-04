The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s news as it develops.
Trump: Democratic establishment ‘crushed’ Sanders on Super Tuesday
US President Donald Trump tweets his commentary on the results of Super Tuesday in the Democratic primaries, which saw a resurgent Joe Biden pick up several states at the expense of his rival Bernie Sanders.
The Democrat establishment came together and crushed Bernie Sanders, AGAIN! Even the fact that Elizabeth Warren stayed in the race was devastating to Bernie and allowed Sleepy Joe to unthinkably win Massachusetts. It was a perfect storm, with many good states remaining for Joe!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020
So selfish for Elizabeth Warren to stay in the race. She has Zero chance of even coming close to winning, but hurts Bernie badly. So much for their wonderful liberal friendship. Will he ever speak to her again? She cost him Massachusetts (and came in third), he shouldn’t!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020
Coronavirus death toll in Iran climbs to 92
Iran says that the new coronavirus has killed 92 people amid 2,922 confirmed cases across the Islamic Republic, the highest death toll in the world outside of China.
Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour announces the new figures at a news conference in Tehran, raising Iran’s death toll from the new illness to higher than Italy’s, where there has also been a serious spike in infections.
The virus has sickened top leaders inside Iran’s civilian government and Shiite theocracy. Iran stands alone in how the virus has affected its government, even compared to hard-hit China, the epicenter of the outbreak. Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 90,000 people and caused over 3,100 deaths.
Iranian state television says Friday prayers have been canceled across all provincial capitals amid the country’s growing coronavirus outbreak.
— AP
MK Levy-Abekasis denies reports she could defect to the right
MK Orly Levy-Abekasis rejects reports that she could defect from her Labor-Gesher-Meretz party to the right and help prop up a coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
In a tweet, Levy says the reports are “completely untrue. There aren’t and have not been any contacts with any political operatives. Everything that has been published thus far is no more than spin.”
She also rejects reports that her father, former minister David Levy, could receive the right’s support for a presidential run should she choose to defect.
“The attempt to bring my father’s name into an offer is absurd, and could only occur to those who think anything can be bought.”
