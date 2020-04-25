The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s events as they unfold.
Gabi Ashkenazi: Coalition deal is ‘right thing to do’
MK Gabi Ashkenazi of the Blue and White says the coalition deal with the Likud is “the right thing to do.”
Asked if he was “satisfied” with the deal on a Channel 12 interviews, Ashkenazi responded, “It’s not about being satisfied, it’s about doing the right thing.”
“I am convinced that – given the reality – it was the right things to do,” he says.
Dozens of lawyers post letter supporting Attorney General Mandelblit
Dozens of private Israeli lawyers circulate a letter supporting Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit amid a public row with Acting State Attorney Dan Eldad this week.
“We, lawyers from the private sector, express our unreserved support and full confidence in the Attorney General Dr. Avichai Mandelblit,” reads the letter. “The Attorney General’s Office is one of the most important offices in Israeli democracy. It must be protected and its independence guarded.”
Mandelblit and Eldad engaged in an astonishing war of words Thursday, with Mandelblit saying Eldad had exhibited “moral, professional and administrative failings” during his short time in office, and the latter claiming he was under attack for investigating “worrying” information about his boss.
Mandelblit’s comments were made in a letter to Civil Service Commissioner Daniel Hershkowitz in which he expressed vehement opposition to extending Eldad’s tenure, explaining he found him unfit for the office and citing legal impediments.
Eldad was appointed to the position for a temporary three-month period in February by interim Justice Minister Amir Ohana, after former state attorney Shai Nitzan concluded his five-year term in December and after Ohana’s previous candidate was rejected by Mandelblit.
Trump Jr. peddles conspiracy theory about Clinton poisoning Epstein
Donald Trump Jr. suggests Hillary Clinton poisoned Jeffrey Epstein in response to a tweet the former presidential candidate posted Saturday urging people not to poison themselves with disinfectant.
“Please don’t poison yourself because Donald Trump thinks it could be a good idea,” writes Clinton, after Trump this week wondered during a televised briefing if it would be helpful to inject disinfectant into people to fight the coronavirus. The idea drew loud warnings from health experts who said it was dangerous.
In response to her tweet, Trump Jr. writes, “We know, we know… poison is reserved for a long list of people like Jeffrey Epstein… and servers. Am I right?”
The conspiracy theory surrounding the Clintons and Epstein’s death is popular in some right-wing circles.
Iran records more coronavirus deaths as hardest hit state in Mideast
Iran says it registered 76 more deaths in the previous 24 hours. That puts the reported death toll from COVID-19 at 5,650 and confirmed cases at over 89,000. Iran is the country hardest hit by the virus in the Middle East.
Iranian Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour says more than 1,100 new confirmed cases were detected from the previous day.
Jahanpour added nearly 3,100 patients are in critical condition.
– AP
Health Ministry: Daily coronavirus testing reached close to 14,000 this week
The Health Ministry says it conducted close to 14,000 coronavirus tests on Thursday and almost 12,000 on Friday.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has set a goal of 30,000 tests a day.
Increased testing is seen as vital to being able to slowly reopen the economy and ease social distancing restrictions on the population.
