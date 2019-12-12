Trump may turn to Alan Dershowitz for his impeachment defense

US President Donald Trump and some of his top advisers are considering calling in celebrity lawyer and retired Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz to defend him should he face an impeachment trial, several sources tell ABC News.

Rumors that Dershowitz may be added to Trump’s defense team gained momentum after the law professor attended the White House Hanukkah party yesterday and was asked by the president to speak at the event.

Congressman Mark Meadows, Republican for North Carolina, told the House Freedom Caucus yesterday that he wants to see Dershowitz on the president’s team.

“I have advocated that there needs to be one other attorney that’s added to the mix for the president, and that is Alan Dershowitz,” Meadows said. “I think he’d be great to come in, get Alan Dershowitz in to be part of that defense team.”

Trump is alleged to have wielded the power of the presidency for personal and political gain by pressuring Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 US presidential election while he withheld military aid to the country. The allegations are the subject of an impeachment process now underway in the House of Representatives.