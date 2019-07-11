The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
Trump, Netanyahu discuss blocking Iran’s ‘malign actions’ — White House
US President Donald Trump spoke yesterday with Prime Minister Netanyahu about Iran, according to the White House.
“The two leaders discussed cooperation between the United States and Israel in advancing shared national security interests, including efforts to prevent Iran’s malign actions in the region,” a White House statement says.
Gibraltar police arrest captain, officer of detained Iranian tanker
GIBRALTAR, United Kingdom — Gibraltar police have arrested the Indian captain and chief officer of a seized Iranian tanker suspected of breaching EU sanctions by shipping oil to Syria, a spokesman for the Royal Gibraltar Police says today.
The two men, both Indian nationals, were arrested this afternoon but neither has been charged, the spokesman adds.
— AFP
Hezbollah official says US sanctions on 2 of group’s lawmakers are spiteful
A Hezbollah lawmaker says US sanctions targeting two of the group’s members in the Lebanese parliament are spiteful and won’t force a change in their ideology or views.
Ali Mokdad spoke Thursday after the weekly meeting of Iran-backed Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc.
The US Treasury Department said it is targeting two Hezbollah lawmakers and a security official suspected of using their positions to further the aims of the terror group and Tehran’s “malign activities.”
Although the US has been cranking up the pressure on the Iran-backed group, it is the first time it has targeted sitting members of parliament.
Hezbollah has been gaining seats in Lebanon’s parliament since 1992. The group and its allies won a majority in 2018 elections while Hezbollah secured three Cabinet seats, the largest number it has ever controlled.
Mokdad says targeting the head of Hezbollah parliamentary bloc Mohamad Raad and lawmaker Amin Sherri with sanctions is a “continued assault on Lebanon, its people and their choices.”
— Agencies
Court convicts Arab Israeli for stabbing rabbi to death in terror attack
A court convicts an Arab Israeli man for stabbing to death a rabbi in a terror attack last year in the West Bank.
Abed al-Karim Assi attacked Rabbi Itamar Ben-Gal last February at a bus stop outside the Ariel settlement before fleeing. He was arrested over a month later after an extensive manhunt in the Palestinian city of Nablus.
The Central District Court in Lod rules Assi is guilty of murder.
UK’s Labour in turmoil after new anti-Semitism allegations
LONDON — Britain’s main opposition Labour Party is in turmoil after a television documentary renewed allegations that anti-Semitism is rife within its ranks.
In the BBC program, former staff members of the left-of-center party recounted being subjected to anti-Semitic abuse and alleged that senior party officials interfered in complaint investigations.
Accusations of hostility toward Jews have riven Labour since left-winger Jeremy Corbyn, a longtime supporter of the Palestinians, became party leader in 2015.
The party condemned the BBC documentary, broadcast last night, saying it contained “deliberate and malicious representations.” It alleged the former staffers who took part had “personal and political axes to grind.”
But many Labour lawmakers express dismay at the allegations.
Legislator Pat McFadden tweets that the program was “powerful and shocking. Huge bravery shown by the young people who spoke out.”
Colleague Jess Phillips says on Twitter that the claims made in the program were “worse than I expected. The Labour party response tells me that they don’t care.”
Labour deputy leader Tom Watson says anti-Semitism is “a sickness in our party” that has to be dealt with.
— AP
‘The strong survive’: Netanyahu on cover of new Time magazine
Prime Minister Netanyahu makes the cover of the latest issue of Time magazine.
It is the fourth time Netanyahu has been on the cover of the US weekly.
רק החזק שורד. בפעם הרביעית על שער המגזין הבינלאומי ״Time״ pic.twitter.com/ggoK3rNjAx
— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) July 11, 2019
Egypt arrests Mubarak supporter who criticized government
CAIRO — Egypt has arrested the administrator of a Facebook page that supports former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak, who was forced from power by a pro-democracy uprising in 2011.
Prosecutors on Thursday charge Karim Hussein with spreading false news and undermining national interests after a series of posts that implied Mubarak did more to help the poor than the current government. Hussein was arrested Tuesday.
Egypt has waged a sweeping crackdown on dissent in recent years, jailing activists, bloggers and others under vague laws that criminalize nearly any criticism of authorities. Hussein’s Facebook page, “I am sorry, Mr. President,” has more than 3 million followers.
Egypt’s military overthrew the country’s first elected president, an Islamist who proved divisive, in 2013. Since then authorities have rolled back freedoms won in the 2011 uprising.
— AP
AG asks High Court to reject petition seeking transcripts of PM’s talks with newspaper owner
Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit asks the High Court of Justice to reject a petition seeking the publication of the transcripts of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s conversations with Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper publisher Arnon Mozes, which are at the center of a corruption case involving the premier.
“The petition should be rejected in the absence of any cause for judicial intervention and because there has been no change in circumstances since the High Court of Justice rejected a petition a year ago in which the petitioners sought an identical step,” Hebrew media quotes Mandelblit writing to the court.
Case 2000, in which Netanyahu is suspected of fraud and breach of trust, involves an alleged illicit quid pro quo between the prime minister and Mozes that would have seen the passage of legislation curbing Yedioth’s rival daily Israel Hayom in exchange for positive coverage. The alleged agreement was never hatched.
The recordings were found by police in a raid during an unrelated investigation into Ari Harow, Netanyahu’s former chief of staff who has turned state’s witness.
Netanyahu is also suspected of fraud and breach of trust in two other cases, as well as bribery in one of them.
IDF says ‘misunderstanding’ led troops to kill Hamas member on border
The Israeli military says a “misunderstanding” led its troops to kill a member of the Hamas terror group as he was trying to prevent Palestinian youths from breaching the security fence.
The highly irregular acknowledgment of this kind of mistake appears to be an effort by the Israel Defense Forces to calm tensions along the Gaza border and prevent another round of violence.
“This morning, IDF troops identified a number of Palestinians in the area of the security fence in the northern Strip. An initial investigation determined that this was an operative of Hamas’s restraint force who had come to the area because of two Palestinians who were moving toward [the fence],” the army says.
At this point, the Israeli soldiers opened fire at the Hamas member, fatally wounding him. He was pronounced dead shortly afterwards, according to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry.
“The IDF troops who arrived to the area had identified the restraint operative as an armed terrorist and opened fire due to a misunderstanding. The incident will be investigated,” the army says.
— Judah Ari Gross
Gaza terror groups reportedly huddle over possible response to Hamas member’s death
The various terror groups in the Gaza Strip convene their joint operations committee to discuss a possible retaliation to the death of a Hamas member by IDF gunfire along the enclave’s northern border earlier in the day, according to Palestinian reports.
— Judah Ari Gross
EU cites progress on Iran barter system to bypass US sanctions
The European Union says it is making some progress on its controversial barter-type system to trade with Iran and get around US sanctions as part of its efforts to keep the nuclear deal alive.
EU foreign policy secretary general Helga Schmid says today that beyond the 10 EU nations that are already part of the system, “we now have 7 more member states that have announced they will either join the shareholders or use Instex,” she says, referring to the barter system.
Schmid adds that “from consultations I had last week, I can share with you that more, also non-EU member states, will join.”
Iran has breached the deal’s limitations in an attempt to get other nations to provide economic incentives to offset US sanctions. The Trump administration withdrew from the agreement last year.
— AP
UK far-right activist gets 9 months in prison for contempt
LONDON — A British judge has sentenced far-right activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon to a total of nine months in prison for contempt of court.
He receives six months for filming defendants in a criminal trial and broadcasting the footage on social media and three months for an earlier contempt finding.
Judge Victoria Sharp says in the Old Bailey courthouse that the prison term was necessary to “properly reflect the gravity of the conduct.”
Yaxley-Lennon, who uses the pseudonym Tommy Robinson, was arrested and jailed last year for potentially prejudicing a trial after the Facebook broadcast outside a trial of men accused of sexually abusing teenage girls.
A court later freed him and said more review was needed.
Yaxley-Lennon, who founded the anti-Islam English Defense League, claims to have been exposing “Muslim rape gangs.”
— AP
Iran’s Guards warn US, UK will ‘strongly regret’ tanker seizure
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say that the United States and Britain will “strongly regret” the seizure of a tanker off Gibraltar, the semi-official Fars News Agency reports.
“If the enemy had made the smallest assessment they wouldn’t have done this act,” says Rear-Admiral Ali Fadavi, deputy commander in chief of the Revolutionary Guards, referring to the seizure of an oil tanker late last week by Gibraltar’s police aided by British Royal Marines.
He adds that the seizure of the tanker was “stupidity… a trait the American President has in spades and the British to some extent.”
The Guards also deny that they had in turn impeded a British oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz in a statement published by the force’s Sepahnews site.
“There has been no confrontation in the last 24 hours with any foreign vessels, including British ones,” the statement says.
— AFP
China calls for restraint in Persian Gulf
China is calling on all sides to avoid raising tensions in the Persian Gulf after Britain said three Iranian vessels sought to disrupt the passage of a British oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang says Beijing hopes the parties involved can “maintain cool and restraint” and safeguard peace and stability in the Gulf region.
Geng tells reporters that China, a huge customer for oil and gas shipped through the strait, recognizes the influence events in the region can have on the stability of the global supply of resources.
China was a signatory to the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and has sought to keep it in effect, despite the US pulling out and re-imposing sanctions.
— AP
Foreign, defense ministries to stop assisting PM’s trips abroad over budget cuts
Employees of the foreign and defense ministries announce they will no longer assist with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trips overseas amid a budget dispute between the Foreign Ministry and the Finance Ministry.
According to Hebrew media, the move is to protest various cuts to the Foreign Ministry that its workers say hinder their diplomatic work. The announcement is made to all of Israel’s missions in overseas.
A report in the Israel Hayom daily this morning said that as a result of the cuts, the Foreign Ministry was forced to unilaterally cancel student exchange programs with 50 countries.
“Another demonstration of the budgetary disaster in which the Foreign Ministry is subject to and the tough costs that Israeli foreign policy is paying as a result,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon writes on Twitter.
