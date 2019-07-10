Trump says Iran sanctions will soon be ‘increased substantially’

US President Donald Trump warns sanctions against Iran will soon be “increased substantially” after Tehran said it exceeded a limit on enriched uranium reserves under a 2015 nuclear deal abandoned by Washington.

“Iran has long been secretly ‘enriching,’ in total violation of the terrible 150 Billion Dollar deal made by John Kerry and the Obama Administration,” Trump says on Twitter.

“Remember, that deal was to expire in a short number of years. Sanctions will soon be increased, substantially!”

— AFP