The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
4 Jews injured in brawl with locals in Uman, Ukraine
Four Jews are lightly injured in the Ukrainian city of Uman in a violent altercation with a group of non-Jewish locals.
The incident happened Friday night, JewishNews.com.ua reports today.
Violence broke out between the four Jews and as many as 30 men, some of them wielding clubs, the report says. The incident began as a dispute between a Jewish person and a non-Jewish local. Both parties called on friends and a brawl ensued, according to the report.
Police were called and arrived at the scene. The report did not say whether any arrests were made.
About 40,000 Jews from Israel and beyond arrive in Uman each year in autumn for the Jewish New Year. They gather there because it is the burial place of Rabbi Nachman, an 18th-century luminary and founder of the Breslov Hasidic movement.
Uman also has a permanent Jewish population of several hundred people, almost all from Israel.
Friction between the non-Jewish population of Uman and the Jewish locals and tourists have resulted in multiple cases of violence, some of them anti-Semitic.
— JTA
Trump warns Iran not to kill protesters, door still open to talks
WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump warns Iran against killing protesters who have risen up over the regime’s downing of a Ukrainian airliner, as his defense secretary leaves the door open to talks with Tehran without preconditions.
Trump’s salvo comes as Iran’s Islamic regime faces a challenge from angry street protests, having come to the brink of war with the US with a series of tit-for-tat confrontations.
“To the leaders of Iran – DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS,” Trump tweets, warning that the world and “more importantly, the USA is watching.”
To the leaders of Iran – DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS. Thousands have already been killed or imprisoned by you, and the World is watching. More importantly, the USA is watching. Turn your internet back on and let reporters roam free! Stop the killing of your great Iranian people!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020
In an interview with CBS’s “Face the Nation” just before the tweet, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper says Trump is still willing to hold talks with Iran’s leaders.
“We’re willing to sit down and discuss without precondition a new way forward, a series of steps by which Iran becomes a more normal country,” Defense Secretary Mark Esper says on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”
— AFP
A decade after first test, upgraded Iron Dome system gets ‘100%’ in new tests
A decade since the first tests of the Iron Dome missile system, the Defense Ministry says it has completed a fresh series of successful interception trials with an upgraded version of the air defense battery.
“We have completed a series of tests with a success rate of 100%. The system intercepted all threats, which were simulated in an area secured for the purposes of the experiment,” says Pini Yungman, a vice president of the Rafael defense contractor, which performed the tests alongside the Defense Ministry.
According to the ministry, an advanced version of the Iron Dome was used in the tests, which “simulated the future threats that the system may confront.”
The Iron Dome air defense system is made up of an advanced radar array, manufactured by a subsidiary of the Israel Aerospace Industries, interceptor missiles, produced by the Rafael defense contractor, and a command-and-control center made by the firm mPrest. The system represents the shortest-range system in the Israeli military’s multi-tiered air defense array.
Pushed into development by former defense minister Amir Peretz, the system saw its first real-world tests in 2010 and was declared operational a year later.
Since then, it has performed over 2,400 successful interceptions, the Defense Ministry says.
“The successful test series that we have completed took place exactly ten years after the first interception test of the Iron Dome system. Throughout the last decade, we have conducted tens of interceptions as part of a framework of tests and more than 2000 operational interceptions,” says Moshe Patael, the head of the ministry’s Israel Missile Defense Organization.
— Judah Ari Gross
In blow to PM, Knesset adviser rules Netanyahu immunity debate can go ahead
Knesset legal adviser Eyal Yinon releases a procedural legal opinion that, though written in dry legalese, contains a bombshell for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, Yinon says, does not have the right to prevent the Knesset plenum from forming a parliamentary committee to consider Netanyahu’s request for immunity.
The opinion, a de facto legal ruling, means that the current Knesset can debate Netanyahu’s immunity request — at a time when analysts believe a majority in the committee and in the plenum would vote to reject the immunity.
Netanyahu had hoped to delay the immunity process until the next Knesset, to be formed after the March 2 election, since his indictment in three corruption cases can’t take place until after the Knesset hands down the decision.
The fact that the Knesset is now likely going to take up the immunity question in the coming weeks means Netanyahu may become the first prime minister in history to go into election day while on trial on criminal corruption charges.
Iranian students seen refusing to trample US, Israeli flags
Students at an Iranian university are filmed this morning refusing to trample an American and an Israeli flag painted on the floor.
The footage is shared on social media accounts supportive of the anti-regime protests of the past two days.
Today, the crowd in an Iranian university refused to trample US and Israel flag #LoveBeyondFlags. These IR ideologies, like forced hijab, are falling one by one. pic.twitter.com/spxEI9DRv4
— مملکته (@mamlekate) January 12, 2020
Stepping on flags of countries despised by the Iranian regime is a common pro-regime ritual in the Islamic Republic. It is not immediately clear if the apparent refusal to do so is a sign of support for the flags or the nations they represent, or simply an act of resistance against a sign of fealty to the regime in Tehran.
Germany: Mass evacuation underway before WWII bomb defusing
BERLIN — Thousands of people have to evacuate in the western Germany city of Dortmund as experts prepare to defuse as many as four bombs from World War II.
Authorities already had evacuated two hospitals Saturday and opened schools for residents who had to leave their homes.
Some 14,000 people are asked to leave the areas where the bombs are thought to be buried. The city’s train station is shut down and, starting at noon today, all trains will be rerouted.
Authorities had hoped to begin with the defusing operations by noon.
Almost 75 years after the end of the war, unexploded bombs are frequently found in Germany. Disposing of them sometimes entails large-scale evacuations as a precaution.
— AP
Ramle man arrested after guns, ecstasy pills found at his home
A 25-year-old man from the central Israeli city of Ramle is under arrest after a search of his home uncovers three improvised Carlo-style automatic guns, a large cache of ammunition and a bag of ecstasy pills, police say.
Iran says UK envoy arrested but freed once identified
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s deputy foreign minister says Britain’s ambassador to Tehran, Rob Macaire, was arrested as a foreigner at “an illegal gathering” but was freed soon after being identified.
“He wasn’t detained, but arrested as unknown foreigner in an illegal gathering,” Seyed Abbas Araghchi tweeted, adding Macaire was released 15 minutes after he called the British diplomat to confirm his identity.
Macaire was arrested yesterday near a protest against the regime in Tehran.
— AFP
High Court lets Knesset legal adviser issue opinion on Netanyahu immunity
The High Court of Justice says Knesset legal adviser Eyal Yinon, who faces accusations by Likud of a conflict of interest in handling Netanyahu’s corruption cases, can nevertheless release his legal opinion allowing the Knesset to consider Netanyahu’s immunity request — and likely to reject it.
Likud MK Miki Zohar files a petition calling on the High Court to rule that Yinon cannot deal with the cases due to a “serious conflict of interest” due to his wife Amit Merari being part of the team of prosecutors who worked on the prime minister’s criminal cases.
In response, High Court Justice Yehudah Amit gives Yinon until Wednesday at 4 p.m. to respond to the claims.
But Justice Amit says Yinon has sent the court a letter announcing he plans to release his decision on Netanyahu’s cases at 4 p.m. today.
Yinon is set to issue a legal opinion on whether the Knesset’s speaker, Likud’s MK Yuli Edelstein, is allowed by law and parliamentary procedure to prevent the formation of the committee of lawmakers empowered to consider Netanyahu’s immunity request.
If the committee meets, it is expected to decide against granting Netanyahu immunity, opening up the prime minister to formal indictments before the March 2 election.
Netanyahu had hoped to stall the immunity process until after election day.
In his letter to the High Court, Yinon says that since he had made it clear as early as Thursday that he planned to announce his decision on Sunday, and since the petition against his doing so does not call for an immediate blocking of his decision until a final High Court ruling is announced, he still plans to release his opinion on Sunday afternoon.
Knesset Speaker Edelstein, who had called a press conference on the subject for 1:15 p.m., announces that he will delay his own comment until 5 p.m., after he has read Yinon’s legal opinion.
— Raoul Wootliff
World leaders travel to Oman to meet its newly appointed sultan
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — World leaders travel to Oman today to meet the country’s new sultan, named just a day earlier after the death of the nation’s longtime ruler Sultan Qaboos bin Said.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles are among those who arrive in Muscat to meet Oman’s new ruler, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.
Other leaders included Kuwait’s ruling emir, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, as well as Qatar’s ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the president of Yemen’s internationally recognized government, Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, are also visiting.
Sultan Haitham was Oman’s culture minister before being named as the successor to Sultan Qaboos, the Middle East’s longest-ruling monarch whose death was announced Saturday. He died at the age of 79 after years of an undisclosed illness. He also oversaw a growing strategic partnership with Israel against shared foe Iran that led to a historic first visit to the country by an Israeli prime minister in 2018.
— AP and Times of Israel staff
Iran anti-regime protesters return to the streets
Some of the anti-regime protests have renewed in Iran, according to local media and Iranians sharing footage online.
دانشگاه شهید بهشتی، ۲۲دی۹۸ pic.twitter.com/GO3TCQadPl
— مملکته (@mamlekate) January 12, 2020
Protests erupted yesterday after Iran admitted it had shot down a Ukrainian airliner, killing 176 people, including many Ukrainians, Canadians and Iranians.
Today, the crowd in an Iranian university refused to trample US and Israel flag #LoveBeyondFlags. These IR ideologies, like forced hijab, are falling one by one. pic.twitter.com/spxEI9DRv4
— مملکته (@mamlekate) January 12, 2020
Top Iran Guard briefs parliament over downed jet after protest
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s top Guards commander briefs parliament a day after the armed forces said a Ukrainian airliner was shot down in error in an admission that sparked an angry demonstration.
This morning, the day after the rally at Tehran’s Amir Kabir University, tensions appear to be mounting again on the streets of the capital, with a heavy police presence notably around the iconic Azadi Square south of the city center.
Riot police armed with water cannons and batons are seen at Amir Kabir, Sharif and Tehran universities as well as Enqelab Square. Around 50 Basij militiamen brandishing paintball guns, potentially to mark protesters to authorities, are also seen near Amir Kabir.
The military acknowledged Saturday that the Ukraine International Airlines plane was mistakenly shot down Wednesday, killing all 176 people aboard, after denying for days Western claims it was downed by a missile.
— AFP
Historic first Jewish circumcision ceremony held in Abu Dhabi
In a historic first, a brit, or circumcision ceremony, for a Jewish infant takes place in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.
The ceremony is overseen by a Chabad rabbi, Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal, from Berlin.
The family of the baby, who had lived in Berlin for a while, is not identified in media reports.
A small Jewish community lives in the UAE, but its presence only became public this year as the governments of the various emirates, especially Abu Dhabi and Dubai, are trying to show themselves as hubs of international commerce and religious tolerance. The UAE has also grown closer to Israel in recent years amid a shared threat from Iran.
Abu Dhabi is currently constructing the first official synagogue in the emirate, slated to be completed within two years.
comments