Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 17, 2026

Turkey’s Erdogan to run again in 2028, top adviser says

By AFP Today, 4:31 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a media conference at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, July 8, 2026. (AP/Hussein Malla)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a media conference at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, July 8, 2026. (AP/Hussein Malla)

A top adviser to Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the Turkish leader would run again in an early election likely to be held in April 2028, media outlets report.

“If 360 lawmakers back a decision to call a new election, it will be held on April 16, 2028,” Mehmet Ucum says in remarks cited by private NTV broadcaster and Cumhuriyet newspaper.

Under Turkish law, an election would normally be held in May that year. But the constitution allows parliament to trigger early elections if such a move has the support of 360 of the Turkish parliament’s 600 lawmakers, which would open the way for Erdogan to seek another term.

Erdogan’s ruling Islamo-conservative AKP and its nationalist ally MHP control 326 seats in parliament.

Until now, the government has repeatedly insisted elections will be held on schedule. Erdogan, 72, who came to power as prime minister in 2003, was elected president in 2014 after serving three terms as premier.

Following Turkey’s switch to an executive presidential system, he was reelected in 2018 and again in 2023. He is limited to two terms unless a snap election is called.

When he was reelected for what he said would be his final term in May 2023, amid growing concerns over Turkey’s economic outlook, Erdogan vowed to entrust the country’s future to “our youth.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.