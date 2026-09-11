Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, September 11, 2026
Turkey’s foreign minister discusses attacks on Saudi Arabia with Saudi counterpart, source says
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed regional developments and recent attacks targeting Saudi Arabia in a call with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, a Turkish diplomatic source says.
Last month, NATO member Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed a joint defense agreement that includes a mutual defense clause similar to NATO’s Article 5.
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