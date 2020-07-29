Twitter permanently suspends UK rapper Wiley over anti-Semitic tweets

Twitter has permanently barred UK rapper Wiley after he tweeted a series of anti-Semitic messages last week.

The social media company also apologizes for not taking action against Wiley sooner.

“Let us be clear: hateful conduct has absolutely no place on our service and we strongly condemn antisemitism,” a Twitter spokesperson is quoted saying by the Guardian. “We are sorry we did not move faster and are continuing to assess the situation internally. We deeply respect the concerns shared by the Jewish community and online safety advocates, and we will continue to work closely with government, NGOs, civil society partners and our industry peers to tackle antisemitism on Twitter.”

Facebook and Instagram permanently suspended Wiley from their platforms yesterday.

Wiley, a pioneer of grime music, claimed links between the Jewish community and the Ku Klux Klan in the offending tweets and also pushed stereotypes about Jews and money.