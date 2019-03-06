The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they happen.
Gantz party promises regional conference with Arabs, does not mention two states
More on Blue and White’s new party platform:
The 45-page manifesto “addresses all the essential issues facing the State of Israel and the citizens of Israel… embodying the right of Israeli citizens to live in dignity, security, prosperity and freedom.”
The diplomatic program includes support for a “united” Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, continued Israeli control over the Jordan Valley, and retaining settlement blocs in the West Bank, along with a willingness to enter negotiations with the Palestinians.
The party promises to “initiate a regional conference with the Arab countries that seek stability and deepen the process of separation from the Palestinians while maintaining uncompromising security interests of the State of Israel and the IDF’s freedom of action everywhere.”
It makes no mention of Palestinian statehood or a two-state solution.
— Raoul Wootliff
Blue and White issues its platform: ‘No second Disengagement’
Much has been said of the Blue and White party’s hitherto murky policies on a range of national issues. The party led by Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid is now hoping to rectify that and is releasing its platform to the public.
Among the highlights: A promise that there will be no repeat of the 2005 unilateral Gaza Disengagement; a vow that far-reaching diplomatic decisions vis-a-vis the Palestinians will only be taken following a national referendum or with a special majority in the Knesset; a call for limited public transportation during the Sabbath; a promise to limit a prime minister’s time in office to three terms, or eight straight years.
The paltform is being released as a document with 24 sections touching on various areas of life including security, civil society, health, and economy.
Two balloon-borne bombs from Gaza explode over Israeli community
Two explosive devices attached to clusters of balloons are launched from the Gaza Strip and detonate above a community in the southern Israeli Eshkol region, the local government says.
The blasts caused neither injury nor damage.
“There are no special safety instructions for residents besides showing increased awareness and reporting all suspicious objects,” an Eshkol spokesperson says in a statement.
After a brief lull, Palestinians in the Strip again began launching balloon-borne explosive devices into Israel in recent weeks. So far, no Israelis have been injured by the attacks, though damage was caused to a home in the Eshkol region last week.
— Judah Ari Gross
Hamas: By declaring Al-Aqsa TV a terror group, Israel ‘demonizing’ Palestinians
Hamas says Israel’s decision earlier today to designate Hamas-run television network Al-Aqsa TV as a terror organization is a “targeting of media institutions.”
The terror group says the move is “an attempt to demonize” Palestinians and prevent their story from reaching the world.
“These aggressive practices against our people and media institutions are the worst forms of terrorism and will not succeed in extinguishing the voice of the truth and the legitimate rights of our people,” a Hamas spokesman tells Palestinian media.
Radio station to cut back on Michael Jackson songs over sex assault claims
A top Israeli radio station says it will cut buck on playing the songs of the late Michael Jackson, amid new sexual assault allegations made against the pop singer.
The Galgalatz radio station, a subsidiary of Army Radio, says it is taking action in light of the global outrage over documentary film “Leaving Neverland,” in which two men recount their alleged abuse at Jackson’s hands as young boys.
The station says it will review the decision in a few weeks’ time.
Likud candidate Pinchas Idan drops out of running over eligibility questions
The number 19 candidate on Likud’s election slate, Pinchas Idan, has announced he is taking himself out of the running due to questions surrounding his eligibility.
Idan is the head of the Israel Airports Authority labor union. Under election laws, senior officials at state-run companies must resign 100 days before taking office, which Idan did not do.
Instead, last month he requested and received a demotion that allowed him to retain his job while running for Knesset.
But the Central Elections Committee had raised questions regarding the legitimacy of the move, leading Idan to drop out.
All Likud candidates numbered 20 and above will now move ahead one spot.
After early prison release, ex-chief rabbi prays at Rachel’s Tomb
Former chief Ahkenazi rabbi Yona Metzger, following his early release from prison today, arrives for prayer at Rachel’s Tomb in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.
A parole board on Tuesday accepted Metzger’s request for early release after serving less than two years of his 3.5-year sentence.
He was imprisoned after pleading guilty in 2017 to fraud, theft, conspiracy, breach of trust, money laundering, tax offenses and accepting millions in bribes, under a plea bargain reached with state prosecutors.
Drill at West Bank checkpoint tonight to include sounds of gunfire
The Defense Ministry will hold a security drill tonight at a checkpoint near the West Bank settlement of Alfei Menashe.
The drill at Eliyahu checkpoint will be held between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. and will include sounds of gunfire. Road 55 will be closed intermittently.
Statistics show 90% of Israeli women content with their work, quality of life
Around 90 percent of Israeli women are content with their quality of life and with their profession, according to statistics released by the Central Bureau of Statistics to mark Friday’s International Women’s Day.
The CBS says 56% of women are satisfied with their income. However the average income for men is higher by NIS 3,700 ($1,000) than the average income for women.
Women continue to live longer than men on average — 84.6 years compared to 80.7 years.
Meanwhile females have a far higher rate of bagrut (matriculation) certificates than males at the end of high school: 70.9% of females successfully complete their studies, compared to 59.2% of males.
North Korea said rebuilding structures at rocket site
North Korea is restoring facilities at a long-range rocket launch site that it dismantled last year as part of disarmament steps, according to foreign experts and a South Korean lawmaker who was briefed by Seoul’s spy service.
The finding follows a high-stakes nuclear summit last week between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump that ended without any agreement.
South Korea’s National Intelligence Service provided the assessment about the North’s Tongchang-ri launch site to lawmakers during a private briefing Tuesday. North Korea has not immediately responded.
— AP
Hundreds limp out of besieged Syria jihadist enclave
Veiled women carrying babies and wounded men on crutches hobble out of Baghouz after US-backed forces pummel the last jihadist village in eastern Syria.
The Syrian Democratic Forces leading the assault expect more fighters to surrender with their families in tow before moving deeper in the Islamic State group’s last redoubt.
The tiny village on the banks of the Euphrates River where diehard IS fighters have made a bloody last stand has regurgitated unexplained numbers of people.
Kurdish officers in the SDF and aid groups have voiced their surprise that the flow of evacuees never seemed to dry up after weeks of evacuations.
— AFP
EU court upholds freeze on Hamas funds
A European Union court upholds a freeze on Hamas funds as it rejects the group’s appeal against its EU listing as a terrorist organization.
The General Court’s ruling amounts to the latest rejection of Hamas’s efforts to be struck from an EU blacklist created in 2001 based on a UN resolution following the 9/11 attacks in the United States.
“In today’s judgment the General Court looks into each of the arguments made by Hamas and rejects them in their totality,” the Luxembourg-based court said in a statement.
As a result, “the decision to extend the freezing of Hamas funds is confirmed.”
— AFP
comments